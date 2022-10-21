Maybe the storybook ending of the Rappahannock County Panthers’ unlikely last-second win over Chincoteague last Friday was meant to be. The stage had been set. Not only was it the last home game of the season, but also senior members of the band and fall athletic teams were honored before the game, and then at halftime, this year’s Homecoming court was introduced to the crowd.
Even the Panthers mascot got a new name – Roary.
Players celebrate holding up the number 'six,' for their 6-2 record.
Slideshow: RCHS Homecoming Football Game, Oct. 14, 2022
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Senior Mason Greene and his family
Brandon Pullen celebrates in the end zone after catching the winning touchdown in the last play of the game.
Junior Prince and Princess, Dylan Hensler and Abbey Atkins, with Senior Homecoming King and Queen, Dylan Campbell and Cassidy Graves.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Before the game kicked off, the Junior class hosted a tailgate party with apple cider and fried Oreo cookies.
Lynnie Genho at the cotton candy stand before the game.
Fans watching the warm up.
The cheer team before the game.
The Panther mascot got a new name, Roary.
By Holly Jenkins
Senior and band member Nicholas Plaksin walks out with his parents, Rachel Bynum and Eric Plaksin.
By Holly Jenkins
Seniors and parents line up and applaud for Senior Night.
Panther football players run out on the field to get the ceremony started.
By Holly Jenkins
Panther players during the Star Spangled Banner
A little helper during the Star Spangled Banner
Hayden Milam runs the ball near the endzone.
By Holly Jenkins
Many children were in the crowd, which added to the atmosphere.
Panther Poms get the crowd going
Roary, the newly named Panthers mascot, gets the crowd going.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Isaac Plaksin plays the trombone
Photographer: Luke Christopher
The Panthers high school band
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Eighth-grader Marley Dunn with her family and Principal Carlos Seward at the Homecoming Court celebration.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
By Holly Jenkins
Quarterback and Junior Dylan Hensler and Principal Carlos Seward at the Homecoming Court ceremony.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Abby Atkins helps out at the fried Oreo stand.
Athletic Director Courtney Atkins, right, checks in at the concession stand.
The crowd did not need much to stay energized.
The wind section of the Panther band keeps the crowd going
Cheer coach Daniel Gallaro with other squad members.
Former Panther football player Bobby Finchum cheers on the team.
The crowd is tense during the final quarter and the score got closer.
Junior Dylan Hensler throws the last pass of the game.
Coach Fulmer Burkes fist bumps with the team after the dramatic victory.
Coach Fulmer Burkes talks with the team after the dramatic victory.
Coach Fulmer Burks and players pose for a photos after the game.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Players pose for a photo after their dramatic victory.
Coach Fulmer Burkes is all aglow after the dramatic victory.
With so much to celebrate, including potentially a fifth win in a row by the team, fans began arriving two hours before the game. Some spent time tossing footballs in the parking lot; others lined up for a taste of fried oreos, cooked by Stephanie Cash, a special education aide at the school. She’s also a junior class sponsor and was looking forward to a big crowd that could boost her fundraising efforts.
“People are coming out to support the team, especially now that it’s doing so well this season,” she said. “Something like this really brings the community together.”
A little more than an hour before the opening kickoff, the bus carrying the Chincoteague Ponies team arrived, ending a five-hour bus ride across the state. That would seem to give an advantage to the home team, and the first half played out that way, with the Panthers building a two-touchdown margin.
But the tide began to turn in the third quarter and, with just under six minutes to play, the stunned, overflow crowd watched as Chincoteague took the lead. The situation looked particularly bleak when a long run by Rappahannock sophomore Gage Whitt was overturned by a holding penalty. Soon, though, the Panthers got their break – a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the team one last shot at the end zone with six seconds to play.
As time ran out, quarterback Dylan Hensler lofted the ball in the direction of tight end Brandon Pullen. Both Hensler and Pullen had been injured earlier in the fourth quarter; the former had the wind knocked out of him, and the latter hurt his foot. In fact, this was Pullen’s first time back on the field since he had limped off.
But Pullen had one more leap left, and though well covered, he was able to reach over the defender and pull in the ball. The crowd, which seconds earlier had been expecting the worst, roared with joy and disbelief.
