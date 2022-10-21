Maybe the storybook ending of the Rappahannock County Panthers’ unlikely last-second win over Chincoteague last Friday was meant to be. The stage had been set. Not only was it the last home game of the season, but also senior members of the band and fall athletic teams were honored before the game, and then at halftime, this year’s Homecoming court was introduced to the crowd. 

Even the Panthers mascot got a new name – Roary.

Slideshow: RCHS Homecoming Football Game, Oct. 14, 2022

