Friday night’s football game started on a somber note, with Austin Clem, Rappahannock Panthers’ lineman, suffering a broken leg in the opening kickoff. The Bath County Chargers handed Rappahannock High School its second loss of the season, finishing the game 27-8.
“I think it hurt us mentally a little bit, opening kickoff Austin getting hurt,” said Rappahannock Panthers' Head Coach Fulmer Burks. “We didn’t really get back on track to start with in the first half and it hurt depth-wise.”
When play resumed after Clem’s injury, the Chargers opened with a long rushing touchdown. The two teams came up with multiple defensive stops after that, until the Chargers added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The Chargers special teams came up with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, leaving the Panthers scoreless going into the locker room after the first half, trailing 14-0 at halftime.
The second half was much of the same for the Panthers. Their offense was unable to produce any points, coming up short with their first and only goal of the night resulting in a turnover on downs. The defense was able to score with a forced fumble and recovery in the end zone.
The Panthers’ bad luck continued when their starting quarterback senior Taven Murrah, left the game with a banged-up ankle after a long run in the third quarter. He sat out for the remainder of the game.
“With this being my last home game, in a season already cut short due to Covid, my emotions were scattered. Despite enduring an ankle injury early on, I am grateful that I had the opportunity to play on the field one last time,” Murrah told the Rappahannock News.
The Panthers’ defense struggled to contain the running game of the Chargers, allowing a total of four rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers had high hopes of getting their first win of season facing Bath County, a team even smaller in numbers than the Panthers. Unfortunately, with momentum swaying in favor of the Chargers early and staying that way, the Panthers were not able to overcome injuries and fell short once again.
The Panthers will travel to their first away game of the season this Friday, April 2 to face Cumberland High School.
