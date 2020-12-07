Employee ‘had little to no close contact’ with children
A staff member of Rappahannock County Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley informed parents and guardians on Sunday.
“The staff member was last on school premises on Friday, December 4, 2020 before testing positive over the weekend. The staff member had little to no close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) with any other members of the school community while on school premises,” Dr. Grimsley stated.
“Rappahannock County Elementary School is able to remain open at this time and resume business as usual. We have been working closely with the Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department to determine risk of transmission as well as determine close contacts.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
“If you or your child are ever identified as having been potentially exposed, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4F, and practice social distancing for 10-14 days from your last contact. If you have not been contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.”
She reminded those at home to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, which for that age are generally mild and cold-like, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.
Sunday’s announcement comes on the heels of Grimsley informing the school community that a high school student in late November tested positive for COVID-19.
“The student was last on school premises without symptoms on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, before testing positive over the weekend,” Grimsley wrote in a separate letter. “The student had little to no close contact with any other members of the school community.”
Given the current spike in coronavirus infections in Rappahannock County, RCPS last week implemented “more stringent” precautions in light of a current uptick of coronavirus cases in the county.
“Due to the number of new cases of COVID-19 in our area, RCPS is moving to the more stringent quarantine procedures for symptomatic students,” Grimsley explained. “Although the risk for transmission in our schools based on our CDC school metrics remains low at this time, we are going to take extra precautions in order to maintain this level of safety for our school community.
“Therefore, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 3, any student who presents with COVID symptoms and meets the quarantine criteria as assessed by the school nurse, will be sent home and placed on an automatic 10-day quarantine period and will not be allowed to reenter school until one of the following criteria is met:
“1. Completes the 10 days and is no longer symptomatic without fever for 24 hours or more without the aid of fever reducing medicine
“2. A negative COVID-19 test result is presented within 48 hours of day 7 of the quarantine period with no symptoms and no fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medicine
“3. An alternative diagnosis is made by a physician and no symptoms are present and no fever has been present for 24 hours without fever reducing medicine.”