Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.