Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed Dr. James Lane, state superintendent for the Virginia Department of Education, for a special visit to the elementary school on Friday, Feb. 26.
Dr. Lane was greeted by RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley and school board members Larry Grove and Chris Ubben, along with Elementary School Principal Lisa Gates, Assistant Principal Jennifer Wissinger, Executive Director of Administrative Services Robin Bolt, and seventh grade Student Council Association President, Emily Matthews. Each was excited to showcase the many features of the school as well as the COVID-19 mitigation strategies that have been in place to ensure a safe reopening of schools.
Along the tour, Dr. Lane had the opportunity to see the STEAM lab, the sensory hallway, the courtyard and the Action Based Learning (ABL) lab. “This is amazing,” Dr. Lane said of the ABL lab. “I wish my children had this lab in their schools.”
Dr. Lane visited Tiffany Montague’s pre-kindergarten classroom, the new Primary Promises classroom, Shelley Shankle’s third grade classroom, Elaine McCabe’s seventh grade classrooms and the cafeteria to observe the desk shields and seating arrangements.
School officials also showed the state superintendent the new AERUS Pure and Clean air purifiers in each of the classrooms and the air-scrubbing ventilation units. Following the tour, Dr. Bolt presented Dr. Lane with a goody bag of donated items representing the schools and community, such as a wooden pen made by a Rappahannock County High School student and a Rappahannock County hat.
Dr. Lane was very pleased with the school’s reopening process and its safety procedures. Before departing, he commended RCPS for doing a “phenomenal job” reopening during the pandemic.
Speaking very proudly of both elementary and high schools throughout the tour, Dr. Grimsley credited the collaboration of staff, students, families and the community for the schools’ success.
“It was a great pleasure to have Dr. Lane visit our elementary school and see the wonderful work of our faculty and staff in action,” Dr. Grimsley said.
FFA Week
Last week was national Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week. The officers at RCHS celebrated on Friday by treating staff with donuts, FFA cups, FFA napkins and FFA pens. Earlier in the week, the Virginia FFA State Officer team visited the school and led an interactive workshop for Agriculture Education students in seventh through 12th grades.
Rappahannock History
U.S. History students at RCHS were treated to a special guest speaker, Art Candenquist, on Friday, Feb. 26 and Monday, March 1. Mr. Candenquist shared his extensive knowledge of the American Civil War in Rappahannock with students in both A and B cohort groups.
Pie in the Face
In honor of the 100th day of school, RCES collected food donations for the Rappahannock Food Pantry. The drive kicked off on Feb. 1 with an announcement that the class with the highest number of donated goods would be rewarded with an opportunity to “pie Ms. Gates in the face.”
On Feb. 25, Gates made good on her promise for the winning class. Linda Way’s second grade class had the honor after collecting a grand total of 123 items. The class enjoyed seeing their principal covered in pie and whipped cream during this fun reward!
According to Gates, who was a great sport throughout, “Mrs. Way’s second-grade homeroom won with 123 items and Mr. [Matthew] Hummill’s seventh grade came in second at 115. We collected approximately 500 items to donate!”
Back to school
RCPS will phase in to a four-day in-person instructional schedule starting with kindergarten through third grade on March 15. Fourth and 5th grades will transition to four-day on March 29. And finally, sixth through 12th grades will transition to a four-day schedule on April 12.
Those who have opted for fully remote instruction are assumed to continue with that method unless a family makes a request to the principal.
As RCPS phases into four-day in-person instruction, the two-day hybrid model will be dissolved. Once a grade level switches to four-day, students in that grade will either go to school four days a week or switch to a fully remote schedule.
