Flint Hill resident Elizabeth Melson felt conflicted when she saw the news that the Biden administration would be canceling portions of federal student loan debt. While she would have a significant portion of her student loan debt forgiven, she said this act contradicts her own philosophies as to how the government should spend money.
“It's the same kind of feeling that I had about getting government money during the pandemic,” Melson said. “It's a relief, because who doesn't want a little help now and again? But this I know is my own tax money coming back to me. And how is it getting paid for?”
President Joe Biden announced last week that for federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000, the U.S. Department of Education would forgive up to $10,000 in student debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The pause on student loan repayment was also extended through Dec. 31, 2022.
More than 45 million Americans have federal student loan debt for a cumulative total of $1.6 trillion nationwide. Biden’s plan also includes income-driven repayment plans, which will give borrowers the option to cap monthly payments for undergraduate loans at 5% of their monthly income, which is half of the rate borrowers are paying now under current policies.
Melson said she took out loans to pay for graduate school in 2010 after being incarcerated, saying she felt like she needed to continue her education to prove her place in society. She accumulated about $25,000 in debt after receiving a graduate certificate at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Melson is now almost $48,000 in debt because of compounded interest and forbearance. She will likely qualify for $10,000 in forgiveness, and said that will cover most of the interest accumulated while her loans were in forbearance.
She said that this forgiveness will motivate her to get back on track with monthly payments now that most of her interest is forgiven and she has another several months before she has to start repaying loans again. She said this student debt has prevented her family from taking on more debt like a mortgage, and that she’ll likely be paying for her own daughter’s college education before she finishes paying for her own.
“It will be a relief, and it'll knock some of it off, and I'll end up still paying the principal,” Melson said. “I am conflicted about some of this forgiveness because I do feel that our government should be fiscally responsible. And I don't know if anybody knows how that's actually gonna get paid for.”
According to remarks made by Biden on Aug. 25, the cost of forgiving student debt will come from reducing the federal deficit. He said the administration is on track to cut it by more than $1.7 trillion at the end of the fiscal year, making it the “single-largest deficit reduction in a single year in the history of America.” However, this claim is largely due to a comparison with spending boosted by abnormally large pandemic-related measures which have now expired, according to Politifact.
Flint Hill resident Michelle Mckinney, a 51-year-old single mom, said she was “ecstatic” to see that some of her son’s loans would be forgiven. She said her son just graduated from George Mason University with $24,000 in debt, and Mckinney took out a $22,000 Parent Plus Loan, which is an unsubsidized loan made directly to the parent of a dependent student.
She said that between her and her son, they will likely qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness, nearly eliminating her son’s debt.
“My son got a job right out of college that required a degree and required contacts to obtain it,” Mckinney wrote in an email. “He wouldn't have been able to have this if he hadn't attended college. The interest of these loans are so high. With this relief he has a chance to save up now for a house and a wedding.”
What else should borrowers know?
Current students with loans are also eligible for forgiveness. Students who are dependents will be eligible for relief based on their parent’s income.
Borrowers can get a refund for student debt that was paid off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Education Student Aid website, “You can get a refund for any payment (including auto-debit payments) you make during the payment pause (beginning March 13, 2020). Contact your loan servicer to request that your payment be refunded.”
The plan will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, rather than 20 years, for borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less.
Contrary to some news reports, Virginia will not tax as income student loans forgiven under a new plan announced, according to representatives of two state agencies.