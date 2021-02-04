During a staff meeting today (Thursday, Feb. 4), Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler announced that he will be retiring at the end of the contract year.
In a written statement, Swindler explained his decision.
“It is with both a heavy heart and an optimistic spirit that I announce I will be retiring from Rappahannock County Public Schools in June of 2021.
“I make this decision with a heavy heart due to the immense gratitude I have for the opportunities given to me by RCPS, and the knowledge that I owe a debt for those opportunities that can likely never be repaid. I will treasure the relationships I have made, with staff, students and parents, for the rest of my life and I hope that I have given back at least some small portion of what I have received from those relationships and opportunities.
“I also make this decision with an optimistic spirit, optimistic because I know that the staff at RCHS, fully supported by the school community, will continue to provide the best possible educational experiences for the children of Rappahannock. For my own part, I look forward to having the time to fully focus on my own family as well as pursuing other passions that will allow me to give back some of what I have been fortunate enough to receive.
“Please know that I will continue to perform my duties to the best of my ability until the end of this contract year and I look forward to each day to come, leading up to and including presiding over the graduation of the RCHS Class of 2021 on May 28.”
Dr. Shannon Grimsley, RCPS Superintendent, reacted: "While I am saddened by the announcement of Mr. Swindler's retirement, I respect his personal decision to retire and wish him the very best on the next chapter in his journey. He will be sorely missed, but I am consoled in knowing he will be remaining in the county and will still be a part of our wonderful community."
Rappahannock County Public Schools will be launching an RCHS principal search in the near future.
The Rappahannock News will have more on Swindler’s announcement in its upcoming edition.