Va board of education

Board members gather during a break at the Virginia Board of Education meeting on April 20. Pictured from left are members Andy Rotherham, Grace Creasey and Bill Hansen.

After a years-long process, the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday adopted its latest version of history and social science standards that will go into effect during the 2025-26 school year.

The next steps for the board include approving textbooks and creating curriculum frameworks, which detail the specific knowledge and skills necessary for students to meet the state’s educational standards in various subjects.

