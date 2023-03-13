Public hearings underway

Virginia history book

The Virgina Department of Education will hold the first of six in-person hearings about the draft history and social science standards.

The Virginia Department of Education’s newest draft of the state’s history and social science standards aims to address objections raised this fall over content and omissions. However, some history and education groups claim there are still lingering issues that must be addressed as the agency hosts a series of public hearings on the latest version that began Monday in Williamsburg.

