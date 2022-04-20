Such a historic occasion calls for a momentous celebration! Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) invites the entire community to join in on a jam-packed weekend celebration from April 22-24. Several events are lined up for the weekend beginning with a Founders Day Feast on Friday night.
Founders Day Feast, Oak Crest, Woodville, Virginia: Join us on Friday, April 22 in toasting WCDS, a half-century-old Rappahannock County institution, and pay tribute to co-founder, Pamela Lynn-Tucker. Hear former head's tales of ghosts, and times dear and austere, while feasting on the county's spring bounty from the grand lawn at Oak Crest. Music, merriment and champagne to follow! The event begins at 7 p.m.
The Piccolo Zoppé Circus: The esteemed Piccolo Zoppé Circus will visit the WCDS campus for a Friday evening show at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m.. Piccolo Zoppé is known for promoting the preservation of classical circus and equestrian arts. For 180 years, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus has been bringing smiles to faces around the world, and we don’t want you to miss out on the chance to see them while they're close by in Virginia! "The Flying Wallenda Family" will also be joining the show bringing high-wire, trapeze acrobatics, and world-class juggling!
Fodderstack 10K Race – Go Team WCDS! Love to run the Fodderstack and love WCDS too? Join our team! Sign up on our website for a 50th t-shirt.
50th Anniversary Gala: Get your bidder paddles ready! The annual auction is Wakefield's biggest annual fundraising event for the school. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items, followed by a seated dinner and live auction with auctioneer Cathy MacPherson. The gala will take place at WCDS in the Leonard Cowherd Auditorium, and for those interested in continuing the celebration after the auction, ticket holders have free entry to the WCDS Community Dance Party taking place beginning at 9 p.m.
Super Seminar Sunday: It wouldn't be a Wakefield celebration without a Wakefield education! Industry leaders in tech and finance join us on Sunday at 11 a.m. to share their secrets to success. Featuring WCDS Alumnus Paul Lackman '85, of Google, and finance guru Chuck Akre, interviewed by Head of School Paul Larner and Chris Cerrone, a partner at Akre Capital Management. Please register if you plan to attend.
Alumni vs. Student Soccer Game: Students and alumni will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a soccer match. All are welcome to attend and cheer for their favorite team of Owls vs. Owls!
Wakefield Country Day School would like to thank the greater community for supporting our school over the last 50 years. We hope you will come to one of the events over the weekend and celebrate the big 50 with us. To purchase tickets or register for any of the above events visit wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.