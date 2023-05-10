Wakefiled1.jpg

Wakefield Country Day School Middle School Girls Soccer team beat an undefeated Chelsea Academy in the Valley Middle School Conference tournament.

 Courtesy photo

Under the threat of storms, the Wakefield Country Day School Middle School Girls Soccer team traveled to Chelsea Academy in Front Royal for the final game in the Valley Middle School Conference tournament. Chelsea, undefeated, and top seed, hosted the second-seed WCDS Owls for a 4:30pm start.

In the third minute of the first half, the Owls scored the first goal.  Sam Thomas of Culpeper gave a cross pass to Lilly Vargas of Culpeper who scored from the penalty area.  The Chelsea Knights quickly made-up ground and scored, tying the teams 1-1.  With just 8 minutes left in the half, Vargas crossed to Thomas, who made a left-footed shot to the far side of the goal, bringing the Owls to the lead 2-1 Quickly, the Knights moved through the Owl defense and scored their second goal, tying the game 2-2.

Tags

Recommended for you