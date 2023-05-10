Under the threat of storms, the Wakefield Country Day School Middle School Girls Soccer team traveled to Chelsea Academy in Front Royal for the final game in the Valley Middle School Conference tournament. Chelsea, undefeated, and top seed, hosted the second-seed WCDS Owls for a 4:30pm start.
In the third minute of the first half, the Owls scored the first goal. Sam Thomas of Culpeper gave a cross pass to Lilly Vargas of Culpeper who scored from the penalty area. The Chelsea Knights quickly made-up ground and scored, tying the teams 1-1. With just 8 minutes left in the half, Vargas crossed to Thomas, who made a left-footed shot to the far side of the goal, bringing the Owls to the lead 2-1 Quickly, the Knights moved through the Owl defense and scored their second goal, tying the game 2-2.
In the second half, with 25 minutes on the clock, Thomas scored again, bringing the Owls into the lead 3-2. Aggressive back-and-forth play continued with the Owls defensive players Sarah Johnson and Caitlin Connolly defending the goal and sending the Knights back to defense. The Knights forward then crossed and tipped the ball into the corner bringing the teams into their third tie of the game, 3-3.
With 15 minutes left in the match, Vargas charged the field and finding the ball coming off a defender going to the goalie, Vargas broke through the defense and kicked the ball into the right side of the goal, bringing the Owls into the lead 4-3.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...