On Tuesday afternoon the Wakefield Country Day School Board of Trustees announced that Paul Larner has accepted a permanent position as Head of School for the 2021-22 academic year. The former WCDS board chair stepped in as Interim Head of School in November 2020 after Patrick Finn suddenly resigned.
In the short term, Larner said he hopes to “increase our enrollment in select grades from pre-school into Grade 12 through scholarship programs and the standard enrollment process.”
We plan to build on and expand the sequential, classical and college preparatory education with which we have achieved a 100 percent college admission rate over the past 50 years. Our education emphasizes both rigorous academic standards and character development,” Larner said.
Wakefield Country Day School has been fortunate to remain open for in-person instruction since August, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have operated under CDC guidelines and our own additional safety protocols,” Larner said, adding that more than 95 percent of WCDS teachers have received their second vaccinations against the coronavirus. “Protocols will be reviewed moving forward and will be based exclusively on science.”
According to the press release from the school, Larner “has long had a passion for education in addition to more than 30 years of legal, financial, and administrative experience. He earned his B.A. with honors from Haverford College in 1978; his M.A. with distinction from the University of London in 1982; and his J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1985.”