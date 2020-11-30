Welby Lynn Griffin, chair of the Wakefield Country Day School Board of Directors, wrote to the school community today to “put to rest any anxieties about what lies ahead” following last week’s abrupt resignation of Head of School Patrick M. Finn after only a few months in the post.
“The resignation of Mr. Finn is not an outcome any of us desired,” Griffin said. “The Board is currently engaged in careful reflection so that we can take the lessons of this experience forward as we begin a fresh search for a Head of School. But while that search unfolds, you can rest assured that we will be in good hands under the interim leadership of Paul Larner.
“Many of you became familiar with Paul Larner during the challenging spring of 2019 when he assumed leadership of the WCDS Board of Directors,” she wrote. “In our hour of need in 2019, Paul stepped up to the plate, and his strategic and visionary leadership as Board Chair has helped the school chart a strong path forward. And now, in a similar hour of need, Paul has once more stepped up.”
Larner, who filled several top positions of large public and private real estate companies, in addition to being an attorney, “is well familiar with many of the complexities and challenges of running our school,” Griffin observed, calling the Rappahannock resident, whose son graduated from WCDS, a “compassionate realist who is balanced and discerning in his response to crises both large and small.”
“With Paul’s steady hand on the rudder, I have every confidence we can all oar together towards our shared goal: happy and fulfilled students learning from happy, fulfilled educators.”
There hasn’t been any word from the school or Finn himself on the specific reasons for his resignation.
In a letter to the school community last Tuesday, Larner explained: “Last Friday two Board members and I met with Patrick Finn to discuss issues related to WCDS and its leadership. The meeting exposed significant differences in opinion between the Board members and Mr. Finn. Some of these divergences in approach and opinion had been developing for some time.
“Yesterday [Monday], Mr. Finn advised me that under these circumstances and due to personal concerns he desired to cease being HOS,” Larner continued. “I respect and understand Mr. Finn’s decision and commend him for the many ways he thoughtfully sought to challenge and advance WCDS.”
Reached at his home last week, Finn would only tell this newspaper he was “sorry it didn’t work out.”
He added that WCDS has “some great faculty and students and I wish them all the best.”
Finn arrived on the Huntly campus this past summer, bringing with him three decades’ of experience at independent schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator, including at Foxcroft School in Middleburg.
Larner will temporarily fill the post until Finn’s successor is found.