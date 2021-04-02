“This is your captain speaking: we’ve reached cruising altitude, please feel free to move about the cabin. We should be touching down in parts unknown in approximately 1 hour.” And so begins the eighth-grade International Club each Friday afternoon.
Travel is an integral part of the Wakefield Country Day School experience. From trips to historical sites like Washington, Philadelphia and New York, during elementary school, to Great Britain and Europe in middle and high school, our students gain the global perspectives necessary to thrive in an ever-shrinking world.
Across our faculty, none is more instrumental to this cause than Welby Griffin. Mrs. Griffin leads many trips annually, most notably spearheading the middle school England trip every other year. While this year trips have been shuttered, Mrs. Griffin remains unflappable by taking her students to far-away places through their stomachs.
In the International Club, students receive goodie boxes filled to the brim with exotic foods from all around the world. Mrs. Griffin notes, “They’re really adventurous eaters, and it’s to the point that every Friday they ask me: Where will we be visiting today?” Foods that have the kids most interested are dried bananas, Turkish delight, and bean curd!
Some of the countries they visit include Malaysia, Spain, Italy, Thailand, El Salvador, Ukraine and Morocco. In addition to sampling the local flavors, students read pamphlets and study maps to immerse themselves further in the culture of the places they’re studying. They welcome outside visitors to share with them experiences of travel and living abroad, as well. And this club dovetails perfectly with what students are learning daily in their geography, history, English and art classes.
Though this year travel may have been upended, WCDS students continue to develop an understanding and appreciation for places and cultures outside of our own, and in a delicious way! For more information on WCDS or to share your travel experiences, please contact szylonis@wcdsva.org.
