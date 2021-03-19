Headwaters hosts community conversation addressing school budget concerns
Prompted by growing concerns about the financial sustainability of Rappahannock County Public Schools, the Headwaters Foundation hosted the first in a series of virtual community conversations about the school budget on Thursday night.
Part of the challenge to fund RCPS stems from the fact that the school district receives very little state revenue. Because Rappahannock is considered among the top 10 wealthiest counties based on Virginia's formula, RCPS receives 20 percent of its budget from the state.
“We’re expected to be able to carry a higher cost share … because we can afford it. At least that’s what the formula is supposed to suggest,” said County Administrator Garrey Curry.
But that state formula — known as the “local composite index” or LCI — disadvantages small and rural school districts because it is based, in large part, on land value.
Curry explained: “The fact that we have so much rural land and we’ve chosen locally to use land-use taxation, which reduces the taxes on rural land that’s farmed, negatively influences this aspect. Because the LCI is calculated on the true value [of real estate], but the tax generated and collected by the county is based on the land-use value.
“Now, one could say we could get rid of land use and it will fix that because you’ll get a lot more tax revenue in. The problem with that is land use protects our open spaces and protects these large parcels from being broken up into smaller parcels. It’s very hard to be a large-parcel holder if you have to pay taxes on it like it is valued [like] a subdivision.”
The effect of Rappahannock’s high LCI is that RCPS accounts for 49.9 percent of the county budget, leaving county officials puzzling: if enrollment in RCPS is declining, how is it that the school budget hasn’t proportionately decreased?
“The answer is our per-capita spending has stayed about the same over the last ten years or so when adjusted for inflation,” Curry said on Thursday night.
But enrollment loss is still a financial liability for the schools. Wes Mills, chairman of the School Board, said that he has observed a 20% drop in the 20 years since he began his tenure.
“We should be saying, how did that occur? What is the dynamic in our county that is causing that and does it alarm us?” Mills said.
The video of Thursday night’s Zoom meeting will be available on the Rappahannock News website soon. In the meantime, consider joining the next community conversation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, where panelists Michelle Fincham and Jenny Kapsa will discuss two of RCPS’ most popular programs: the Agriculture Academy and Profile of a Graduate.