Superintendent’s goal: ‘Making this year as memorable as possible.’
Rappahannock County Public School officials say that in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rappahannock County High School’s historic class of 2021 will have a real live graduation ceremony this spring.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued preliminary guidance last week for in-person graduation events and commencements, relaxing some restrictions now that the end of the pandemic is in sight.
“I appreciate the work that our schools, students, and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” Northam said. “While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families.”
According to the Governor’s Office, attendance at outdoor ceremonies will be capped at 5,000 people or 30 percent of venue capacity, whichever is less. And indoor events must not exceed 500 people or 30 percent of capacity, whichever is less.
RCPS has distributed a survey to gather input from students and families about their graduation preferences, and the high school has held two senior meetings to discuss their options.
In a press release Monday, Holly Jenkins, RCPS’ public information officer, wrote that the governor’s latest guidance would limit attendance to an indoor RCPS graduation ceremony “to seniors and staff plus one guest each for seniors.” An outdoor gathering would allow for more attendees, Jenkins explained, but would require the school to have a rain plan.
“We are currently researching how these guidelines will affect our options for graduation,” Jenkins wrote. “Currently, outdoor guidelines require that all parties (small groups of no more than 25 people) must be at least ten feet apart.”
Superintendent Shannon Grimsley said the new guidelines are frustrating given that the school division has demonstrated success at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the academic year. “I’d like the trust from the state to be able to have these events and do the same thing,” she added.
But nevertheless, Grimsley said, the schools will do their utmost to make graduation memorable and vivacious.
But what about prom?
Graduation isn’t the only event on families’ minds, however. A bonfire and movie night has been planned by the junior class as an alternate prom for both juniors and seniors. And beyond that, parents and seniors are advocating for something more traditional, like a regular prom or a senior trip.
Senior Class Vice President Olivia Scheulen had heard that the school was discussing plans for a senior event, and wrote an email on March 22 to school administrators asking to be included in the planning on behalf of the student body, as many of her classmates had come to her to share their ideas.
Earlier this week a local media report highlighted a supposed controversy involving a request Scheulen made to obtain the balance of the high school’s senior class fund. The report stated that Scheulen had been “reprimanded” by Principal Jimmy Swindler for asking how much money was available.
After the Rappahannock News reached out to Olivia Scheulen’s mother, Jennifer Scheulen, for comment, she refuted the article. “I did NOT say that Mr. Swindler reprimanded Olivia for asking how much money the seniors had,” Jennifer Scheulen wrote. “In fact … I specifically said that ‘reprimand’ was not the correct word, but that Olivia was advised that she had not followed the proper channels to request information about the senior fund or activities. She was told that she needed to always go to the class sponsor first.”
Scheulen continued: “This year has obviously been anything but normal. I understand that COVID regulations must be followed but Olivia just felt it was her obligation to ‘fight for the students’ and let their voices be heard. Everyone needs to try their best to think outside of the box a bit and possibly make exceptions to the ‘normal’ way of doing things. Olivia sent out her own little survey to get an idea of which activity the seniors would want the most if they had to choose only one. I'm not sure of the response percentage, but the majority so far has chosen some sort of bigger senior trip.”
Grimsley said that she supports a senior trip, but that any overnight trip out of the state would best be planned for after graduation. “If it happens in June, we can still support that with [senior fund] money with chaperones and all of that,” she said. “But you do run the risk of being canceled out of all the other activities, including graduation, if you get quarantined. So that’s the main issue, and we’re also trying to balance the health and safety of our community, too.”
Despite the limitations and despite the criticism, Grimsley said RCPS is working hard to salvage senior year for the class of 2021. “There’s a lot of surprises that are being planned,” Grimsley said. “A lot of teachers are working behind the scenes … they really care about these children and at the end of the day we all have the same goal which is celebrating their success and making this year as memorable as possible.”
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.