Teacher advocates raise concerns over teacher pay, highly politicized working environments

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and Governor Glenn Youngkin at Colonial Forge High School on Sept. 1, 2022.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need.

