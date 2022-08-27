expos-25-web.jpg

Aging Together's annual "Art of Aging Expo" is being replaced with mini expos in three counties, including Rappahannock, to meet older residents where they're at.

Area nonprofit Aging Together is holding a few “mini expos” across the region this fall featuring a variety of vendors to share information and resources about a number of services and programs relevant to older adults.

The expos, a replacement of the organization’s annual Art of Aging Expo that’s been canceled in recent years amid the pandemic, will take place on three different days in September and October in Rappahannock, Fauquier and Culpeper counties and feature organizations that reflect “the flavor” of each county, according to a news release from the organization. 

