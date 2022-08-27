Area nonprofit Aging Together is holding a few “mini expos” across the region this fall featuring a variety of vendors to share information and resources about a number of services and programs relevant to older adults.
The expos, a replacement of the organization’s annual Art of Aging Expo that’s been canceled in recent years amid the pandemic, will take place on three different days in September and October in Rappahannock, Fauquier and Culpeper counties and feature organizations that reflect “the flavor” of each county, according to a news release from the organization.
With the exception of food, the expos and activities will be free of charge to anyone in the region. Attendees don’t have to be a resident of the counties to attend and no registration is required.
Here is the schedule:
Rappahannock County: Rapp at Home, 567 Mt. Salem Avenue in Washington on Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The Rappahannock Expo is offering rides. Those in need of a ride can contact Rapp at Home — 540-937-4663 — no later than Sept. 9 for accommodation. Because rides are dependent on volunteers, they are not guaranteed)
Fauquier County: The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Place, Warrenton on Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Culpeper County: Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper on Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (This expo is outdoors and in case of cancellation the rain date is Oct. 25).
Prior to the pandemic, Aging Together’s annual Art of Aging Expo was a signature event for older adults, families, and caregivers in the region, anticipated for its immense showing of vendors, resources, activities, healthcare screenings, and even entertainment. In October 2019 before the pandemic canceled subsequent events there were over 600 attendees passing through in four hours, making it the largest community event for older adults in the region.
“Mini is a relative term, as these events will certainly bring a wide audience, but each will be a condensed version of the original format,” Executive Director of Aging Together Ellen Phipps said in a statement.
Organizers hope the revised layout will allow for a broader reach to people in the region who may not have the means to travel to another county, or who don’t have the time to do so. Each “mini” expo will still bring a big variety of vendors with important information and resources regarding services and programs for older adults; Covid vaccines, healthcare screenings; food; and fun activities.
Each Expo will be different and reflect the flavor of its location in the region. Separate committees are helping plan and organize the Expos, creating a diverse group of participants that varies from one event to another.
Vendors planned to be at the Rappahannock event include, Rapp at Home, Hal Hunter with his in development home sharing program, Mountainside Physical Therapy, Commit to be Fit and the Benevolent Fund, among others, according to Rapp at Home Executive Director Patty Hardee, whose organization is hosting the event. Representatives with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be offering COVID-19 vaccines and the Rappahannock-based New Iberia Truck food truck will provide food.
“The committees have been strategizing to make these expos informative, interactive and fun,” Phipps said. “You might participate in anything from health screenings to flower arranging, to listening to some relaxing music, to a 55 and over job fair.”
