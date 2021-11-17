The Senior Angel program is in full swing in Rappahannock County, Rappahannock Senior Center Administrator Darcy Canton reports. It is a wonderful opportunity for the community to show their love and support to the precious seniors of our county. This is a joint project of the Department of Social Services, the Rapp Food Pantry, Rapp at Home and the Rapp Senior Center.
Each participating senior will be given a designated “angel,” which will be hung around the gym/community room at the Washington School at 567 Mt. Salem Ave., Washington, just like last year. This “angel” will be assigned a number and only disclose basic pertinent information about the senior, but will provide a wishlist of ideas for a few Christmas gifts they would like to receive. These “paper angels,” representing a real-life senior, can then be chosen by those in the community who would like to bless a senior this holiday season. An organization, a family, or an individual can adopt as many “angels” as they would like, signing them out and then shopping for each from the wishlist included on each “angel.” No names pass hands, so it is a gift of love, later to be received by the senior assigned to that number angel.
Remember, there is a list that you will be asked to sign to indicate which “angel(s)” you have taken so that all “angels” will be accounted for. Gifts need to be purchased, nicely wrapped, and all joined together with the paper angel securely attached, and returned to the Rapp at Home office (in the Washington School, Suite 2) no later than noon of Monday, Dec. 13, to ensure delivery before Christmas.
Thank you, in advance, for your whole-hearted support of the seniors in our community! You can contact Rapp at Home at 540-937-4663, if you have any questions or concerns.
A few words from the past senior “angels” to the community:
“To the citizens of Rapp. County and area—you do the most wonderful things to make life worth living. I truly sincerely thank you for the Christmas gifts…”
“To the Rappahannock Community: How blessed I was at Christmas to receive the gifts purchased for me from the Angel Tree! To receive such nice gifts from someone who doesn’t even know me personally really touched my heart—thank you! All of us who were recipients of your wonderful gifts to us realize how great it is to live in such a wonderful community that cares about the Seniors. Thank you from my heart!”
