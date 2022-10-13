All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these upcoming Rapp at Home-sponsored events:
DEALING WITH OSTEOPOROSIS | Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. | Rapp at Home Office | Laura Morey, physical therapist, OT, SLP, will speak about osteoporosis, how to manage it and the best exercises for it. RSVP to 540-937-4663
THE BOOK CLUB | Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Park Pavilion | Discuss the book “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com
LIFE STORIES | Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. via Zoom | Write and share your stories. Open to new participants. RSVP to 540-937-4663
FRENCH CONVERSATION | Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library | Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest | RSVP to 540-937-4663
SPANISH CONVERSATION | Tuesday, Oct. 18 and 25, 5 p.m. | Chat in Spanish with others who love the language. Email Tac Tacelosky for location, tacman@gmail.com
FLU AND PNEUMONIA VACCINES | Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Rapp at Home Office…Flu and pneumonia vaccines offered by Warrenton Pharmacy for residents 18 and older. BRING your insurance cards. RSVP to 540-937-4663
MUSEUM OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY | Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. departure from the Rapp at Home parking lot | Travel by mini-bus to Winchester for a guided tour of the Museum, historic house and gardens. Entrance fee is $10. Bring a lunch. Space is limited so RSVP to Rapp at Home. 540-937-4663 For more info see www.themsv.org
WALK AND TALK | Tuesdays, Oct. 18 and 25, 10 a.m. | Enjoy an easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for more details at Nankona@aol.com
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock's seniors. There is no charge to join and enjoy our activities, services, and programs. Go to rappathome.org or call (540) 937-4663."
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...