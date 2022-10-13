rapp at home brochure
File photo by Luke Christopher

All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these upcoming Rapp at Home-sponsored events: 

DEALING WITH OSTEOPOROSIS | Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. | Rapp at Home Office | Laura Morey, physical therapist, OT, SLP, will speak about osteoporosis, how to manage it and the best exercises for it. RSVP to 540-937-4663

