Michael Soule, advocate for Rappahannock’s elderly for 17 years, died March 28.
The big man with the big smile and gentle manner always listened attentively to problems and almost always found solutions. He was a comforting presence for worried folks facing present and future challenges. He wiped away some of the tarnish on the golden years, and for needy seniors in Rappahannock and Fauquier, he was an antidote for anxiety.
Michael knew the system — all the strands in the safety net and what could be plugged in to help people help themselves — and he didn’t take no for an answer.
“When problems arose, Michael always looked for solutions, not blame,” recalled Nancy Reeve, for years Rappahannock’s Adult Services supervisor with Social Services. “He was persistent. I remember a little old lady who needed medicine, she had no money and she was just over the income level for Medicaid. I told Michael there was nothing we could do.”
“We’ll see,” was Michael’s response.
Reeve heard later from the family that Michael found a big discount to make the medication affordable. “And there are scores and scores of stories just like that. Michael never gave up. ‘There just has to be a way,’ he’d say,” she added. “And oh, that great big smile, it sure brightened up the day! He was always smiling. But Michael was deadly serious about his job as a helper.”
He set up home delivered meals, arranged personal care aides and loans of equipment to make life safer and easier, found assisted living accommodations, managed the paperwork for Social Security applications, arranged for home insulation and other home improvements and helped impoverished people collect money they didn’t realize they were owed. He had clients who didn’t understand Medicare and others who didn’t even know it existed, and he guided them all through the enrollment process. On his own time, he drove people to cancer treatments.
A celebration of life for this man who did so much for so many will be held Saturday, May 20, beginning at 2 p.m., at Sperryville’s Hearthstone School. And in Michael’s honor, dessert will be served.
It took Michael a couple of hops to reach Rappahannock. Born and raised in Kenosha, Wisc., he lived in Canada and the Florida Keys before he found home on Spyder Mountain in 1993. At every landing, he made a difference.
After undergraduate courses at the University of Wisconsin for a grounding in social services, he served four years in the U.S. Army, then joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America.)
From 1968 to 1970, he was assigned to rural Louisiana to teach sharecroppers how to build their own homes. (For these African-Americans farm workers, decent housing in their segregated communities was non-existent.) He met and married his first wife, Judith, who was also a VISTA volunteer, and their daughter Jasmine was born in 1970. But Louisiana was a hotbed of racial tensions then, and animosity for VISTA volunteers was strong. They were considered intruders, and when the threats to burn the new housing grew louder, and they began to hear warnings about retaliation from law enforcement, Michael packed up and left in the middle of the night with his toddler, destination Ottawa. He and Judith divorced, and Michael was the custodial dad, but they remained friends and co-parents, and he stayed in Canada for two decades, until daughter Jasmine turned 18.
In Ottawa, Michael made a bigger difference. He operated a halfway house and recovery programs for drug-dependent young people. He determined welfare eligibility and provided counseling and referrals for a caseload of up to 120. He designed and implemented business management training for single mothers, job creation programs for welfare recipients, home insulation programs for elderly homeowners, and employment training programs for women, most of them single parents. He was an advocate and counselor for young street people and boys 12-18 who were in trouble at home, at school or with the law. He taught basic computer skills to public assistance recipients, and he led developmentally-delayed adults to build skills and coping mechanisms that enabled them to participate as fully as possible in their communities.
When Jasmine was launched into adulthood, Michael packed up again and drove to the East Coast’s end in Florida. Taking a hiatus from formal, organized Good Samaritan work, he settled for small-scale do-gooding and random acts of kindness. He bought a sailboat and with his nephew Sonny as mate, he mastered navigation and boat maintenance, cruised the Bahamas, and learned the arts of catching and cooking conch, mahi and lobster. He lived on that boat, christened Sonny’s Uncle, docked at Key West’s ”Toxic Triangle” Marina, for four years and rode a bicycle to his job, running the concession stand and gift shop at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
In a storybook ending to this seafaring chapter, cousin Sharon Nicholson of Culpeper and Rappahannock visited Michael, bringing along three of her besties for a week on the boat. He fell in love with one of those girlfriends, and she with him. Michael sold the boat, followed Nancy Harris to Sperryville, and they were wed in 1995. He right away found the helper’s job he’d trained a lifetime for at the Area Agency on Aging, found his beach fix and oceanic connections at the Outer Banks and Chincoteague, found friends and found home.
Michael and Nancy later separated but stayed best friends, and following his retirement, he moved to Culpeper County, where he volunteered at the library and Culpeper’s Manna soup kitchen, combining love of cooking with love of helping. He spent more time with daughter Jasmine and his granddaughters Dahlia and Lily. He took longer beach trips with Nancy.
And he continued his random acts of helpfulness. He found new ways to combine good deeds and good food, like delivering treats from his kitchen to sick and grieving Friends and neighbors. Michael was an avid gardener who grew too much just so he’d have plenty to give away. He did the same with the harvest he put up in the fall – no more room on his shelves for all those quart jars in red, yellow, orange and shades of green so he gave the extra away. Ever grateful for what he had and always generous, he also gave away his Covid money, quietly and discreetly. He did it with extravagant tips for the likes of a sandwich, coffee or an ice cream cone at a local restaurant. Or he’d say “Please keep the change” when the change at a local business was double digit bills. And at Yowell Park, with no fanfare, Michael shared $50 dollar bills with those who looked like they needed a boost.
Vigorous and active almost to the end, Michael was diagnosed with stage four cancer when he went unsuspectingly for a routine check-up. He slipped away seven weeks later, passing peacefully at the home of his best friend.
Michael Soule believed it was his job to make a difference and leave the world a better place. And he did just that.
It was the secret behind the big, bright and beautiful smile which was such a part of Michael: The happiest people are those who do the most for others.