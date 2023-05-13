Michael Soule, advocate for Rappahannock’s elderly for 17 years, died March 28. 

The big man with the big smile and gentle manner always listened attentively to problems and almost always found solutions. He was a comforting presence for worried folks facing present and future challenges. He wiped away some of the tarnish on the golden years, and for needy seniors in Rappahannock and Fauquier, he was an antidote for anxiety.

appreciation-11a.jpg

A deeply spiritual man, Michael Soule gathered the strength from meditation and prayer.
appreciation-11b.jpg

Soule with grand- daughter Dahlia and daughter Jasmine

