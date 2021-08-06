Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed 18 new teachers and instructional aides on Monday, Aug. 2nd. The new staff members attended a two-day orientation, warmly welcoming them to RCPS and familiarizing them with the culture of learning and wellbeing.
"Their enthusiasm and experience are a testament to the reputation that RCPS and our community have built. We are striving to be the 'best in class,' and we are proud to have each of these professionals help us achieve this goal," said Michelle Berta, RCPS Human Resources Director. "I am honored to have the opportunity to have helped them make their first steps to entering their road to success here at RCPS and am excited for what their future holds.”
Read the biographies of the new RCPS teachers and aides here:
Kirstin Beaver
Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
Beaver is a 2019 Millersville University graduate who recently re-enrolled to start her master's degree. She enjoys driving around and taking her puppy for hikes. When she's not out and about, she enjoys visiting with her family back in Pennsylvania. She is excited to work with all of the students and staff at RCPS!
Morgan Buckley
4th Grade Language Arts Teacher
Buckley is excited to be joining the RCES family as a fourth-grade teacher and start her first year of teaching at such a great school. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science and her Master of Arts in Teaching from James Madison University. Buckley resides in Page County on a farm and enjoys reading, music, animals, sports, and the outdoors! She is eager to share her passion for children and her love for learning with those she encounters this upcoming school year!
Martina Bullard
English Language Learner Teacher for grades K-12
Bullard has been a teacher in Culpeper County for the past 19 years. She has a bachelor's degree from Hollins University and completed graduate studies at Shenandoah University and The University of Virginia. Bullard currently resides in Culpeper and enjoys spending free time with family, cooking, working outside, and reading.
Rachel Crow
2nd Grade Teacher
Crow grew up in Fauquier County and is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington. For the past two years, she worked at the Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is excited to share her love of music and art with her students here in Rappahannock County.
Sarah Beth Curry
High School Alternative Education-ISAEP/Business Department Teacher
Curry moved to Rappahannock County three years ago and split her time working as a long-term substitute teacher at RCPS and a Park Ranger in the Fee Department of Shenandoah National Park.
Originally from upstate New York, Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Clarkson University, where she also earned an MBA. Moving to Virginia directly after graduation, Curry worked as a corporate trainer throughout Hampton Roads and spent twelve years working at Ware Academy as the Director of IT and Computer Technology teacher for students in grades K- 8.
Jeff Day
High School History and Government Teacher
Day joins Rappahannock County High School after 12 years of teaching history and government at Wakefield Public Schools. Jeff uses decades of experience in government, politics, and as a litigator to bring his content to life. He lives in Flint Hill with his wife, Brandi, and youngest son, Lincoln.
Jermey Gates
Commit to Be Fit Action Based Learning (ABL) Facilitator
Gates has been a substitute teacher at Rappahannock County Public Schools for the past two years. He graduated from Germanna Community College with an associate's degree in education in December 2021. He enjoys living an active lifestyle, biking, physical training, and anything dealing with flying.
Jennifer Goff
High School English Teacher
Goff holds a bachelor's degree in english from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in english from Georgetown University. She comes to Rappahannock County High School with more than 15 years of experience teaching English, including instructing courses at the college level. Before returning to teaching, Goff worked in public relations for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Additionally, she is the proud Dog Mom of her rescue pooch Sweet Pea, and she enjoys cooking, traveling, and interior design.
Carmen Grayson
6th grade Math Teacher
Originally from El Salvador, Grayson completed her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University. She went on to earn a master's degree from Clemson University in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Ms. Grayson is a mom of three young boys who attend RCES.
Jordan Hummill
6th Grade Language Arts Teacher
Hummill is a recent graduate from Old Dominion University, where she received a master's degree in elementary education. She is happily married to Matt Hummill and is excited to be welcoming a baby boy this fall. Ms. Hummill loves to craft and create, as well as do puzzles in her free time. She is excited to be joining the sixth-grade team this fall as a language arts teacher!
Crystal Jenkins
3rd Grade Teacher
Jenkins lives in Rappahannock County with her husband and three children. She is very passionate about helping every student reach their full potential and succeed in their educational journey. While she has experience working at RCES, Jenkins is excited to begin her journey as a third-grade teacher.
Wynee Jenkins
Kindergarten Teacher
Wynee comes to Rappahannock County Public Schools after a 28-year tenure in Madison County Public Schools. A native of Madison County, she currently resides there along with her husband, Mark; son, Parker; and daughter, Lyndsay. Wynee brings a wealth of experience, having taught at all of the primary levels. She enjoys reading, cooking, walking with her chocolate Lab (Henry), and vacationing on Topsail Island, North Carolina.
Lori-Anne Moss
Special Education Aide
Moss earned a master's degree from George Mason University in 2004. She has been in education for over 20 years. A fun fact about her is that she loves dogs.
Temple Murray
Instructional Aide
Murray resides in Madison County with her husband, Jimmy. She brings 23 years of PreK- high school experience to RCPS. ”I am so super excited to be a Panther this year. Yahoo, I can't wait to meet you (all)!" she said.
Lynn Rice-Takahashi
Transitions Teacher, Special Education
Ms. Rice-Takahashi began her adult life as a naval officer and married a Japanese American.
She is a Certified Therapy Dog Handler.
In her spare time, she volunteers at Shenandoah National Park and Verdun Adventure Bound.
Erica Robinson
Instructional Aide
Robinson is a recreation therapy graduate from Penn State University. Before the pandemic, Erica was an assistant in a preschool classroom for five years. When not busy with her four kids, Erica volunteers with Serendipity Equine, Inc. and Rapp Culpeper Baseball.
Lauren Settle
High School Health, PE and Drivers Ed Teacher
Settle previously worked at Culpeper County High School for four years after graduating from Radford University in 2016. As a class of 2011 alumna, she played volleyball, basketball, and softball while attending RCHS. "Home Sweet Home" has been her motto since being hired.
Brittani Vickers
Health Sciences Academy Instructor/Coordinator
Vickers grew up in Rappahannock County and graduated from RCHS in 2011. Since graduating, she has worked as an RN in a neonatal intensive care unit for six years and recently graduated with a master's of science in nursing to practice as a pediatric nurse practitioner. In addition to teaching at RCHS, she will also be practicing as a nurse practitioner part-time at Haymarket Pediatrics.