2022-09-FF-Install-35.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection sponsored a successful work day along the trail bordering the Thornton River in Sperryville on Saturday, Nov. 12. There was a record turnout of volunteers who put in a total of at least 117 man-hours of work. According to the alliance, there were 30 adult volunteers and four children assisting their parents — a record turnout. 

These hours will count toward matching funds for a grant received from the Virginia Department of Forestry under the Urban & Community Forestry (U&CF) Grant Program. The grant will be used to advance the removal of invasive plant species along the trails in Sperryville in early 2023.

