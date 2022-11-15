The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection sponsored a successful work day along the trail bordering the Thornton River in Sperryville on Saturday, Nov. 12. There was a record turnout of volunteers who put in a total of at least 117 man-hours of work. According to the alliance, there were 30 adult volunteers and four children assisting their parents — a record turnout.
These hours will count toward matching funds for a grant received from the Virginia Department of Forestry under the Urban & Community Forestry (U&CF) Grant Program. The grant will be used to advance the removal of invasive plant species along the trails in Sperryville in early 2023.
"We are enormously grateful for the hard work of the volunteers and the visible difference made over the course of just one morning," the alliance wrote in a press release.
As a group, the volunteers dug 16 holes for trees that arrived on Monday from Friends of the Rappahannock. Hundreds of square feet of cardboard and landscaping paper were laid down on the sides of the trail as a weed barrier and covered with yards of wood chips. Numerous trees — large and small — were liberated from strangling invasive vines. The group uncovered native plants and trees that were planted a year ago and had been overcome by invasive overgrowth. On Monday, six volunteers clocked additional hours planting 16 trees in the locations prepared over the weekend.
"The difference is visible to anyone walking the Trail," the group wrote in a statement attributed to Kerry Sutten, chair of the Sperryville Community Alliance and Clare Lindsay and Torney Van Acker, Sperryville Trail Advisory Committee and Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection. "We are honored by the support our volunteers demonstrated for the Trail and the Sperryville community. We are encouraged to keep working to improve the trail for users in the months and years ahead."
