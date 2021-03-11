Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.