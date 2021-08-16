18-Week Software Development Bootcamps equip students to fill high-demand tech jobs
Within just 18 weeks, students have the opportunity to learn the skills and technologies to fill the nearly 7,600 open software developer positions in the state of Virginia. LFCC Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education is responding to the growing need for skilled software developers in the workforce with a fast-track solution. LFCC is filling the IT education gap by offering Front End Bootcamps powered by Promineo Tech, which start Aug. 17.
The 18-week programs are fast-paced and thorough, covering a wide range of technologies that are broken up into three six-week courses, which include weekly lectures and assignments. The programs are led by professional software engineers who have teaching and training experience. Embracing the inevitable changes stemming from the pandemic, LFCC continues to find ways to offer valuable education in a remote setting.
Students meet with their cohort live each week and can participate in scheduled office hours and one-on-one personalized mentor sessions. Additionally, students may take advantage of various career services at any time during the program and even after graduation. Services include resume review, interview preparation, career advice, community events and more.
Graduates will be trained with the technologies and methodologies that hiring managers look for when onboarding Java developers, software engineers, application developers and front end developers. The skills and technologies covered in the curriculum are designed to prepare the students with the practical skills that hiring managers are seeking.
“We are very excited to partner on this training program,” said Workforce Solutions Program Manager Sam Brill. “This partnership provides an opportunity for students to quickly gain the skills required for some of the high-demand jobs within our local LFCC service region.”
“With the ever-changing technology needs in our region, students in this course can obtain the hands-on skills needed for today’s hot jobs in information technology in a matter of weeks.”
Not only does this high-demand program provide the advantage of top-quality software development education, but it will also be comparatively affordable, costing only a third the price of similar programs.
“As the tech industry booms, the demand for qualified developers continues to outpace the supply of candidates,” said Nick Suwyn, president of Promineo Tech. “It’s our goal to make technology education more affordable and accessible to enable a greater portion of the workforce to fill these roles. We’re thrilled to be working with LFCC Workforce Solutions to launch these programs in Virginia.”
Enrollment for the next front end cohort is open. Financing and scholarships are available for those who qualify. To learn more about attending a bootcamp, visit https://www.promineotech.com/lfcccodingbootcamps.