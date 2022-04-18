A judge in the Fauquier County Circuit Court sentenced Rappahannock resident Thighe Kavanagh to 48 years in prison for shooting his granddaughter in the ankle in July 2019.
Kavanagh pleaded guilty in January to six felony charges, including the use of a firearm in a felony, reckless use of a gun causing permanent injury, malicious shooting near an occupied building, disregarding the life of a child and seriously injuring a child.
Kavanagh was sentenced by Judge Dennis Hupp on Monday to 48 years in prison, issuing the maximum sentencing for most charges with 34 years suspended and 10 years of probation. Hupp also ruled that Kavanagh cannot have communication of any kind with his two grandchildren.
Kavanagh testified on Monday during the sentencing hearing, apologizing to his two grandchildren who were present in the courtroom. Kavanagh’s grandchildren, the victim and her brother, testified on Jan. 19 and recounted details of hiding in the bathroom and hearing gunshots the day of the shooting.
“I’m your Papa Thighe, I hope you can remember that,” Kavanagh said to his grandchildren on Monday during his testimony (the Rappahannock News does not name minors). “...I would never fire a gun at you or your grandma. I can’t think of a reason in the world that would make me do that… I hope you believe me.”
The trial and sentencing hearing took place in the Fauquier County Circuit Court after two failed attempts to convene a jury in Rappahannock County. Kavanagh has been held at the RSW Regional jail since he was arrested in 2019.
In July 2019, Kavanagh shot his 5-year-old granddaughter in the ankle in what the prosecution called a “drunken rage” at his father Edmund Kavanagh’s residence on Tiger Valley Road.Deputies responded to the incident after Kavanagh’s granddaughter arrived at the Fauquier Hospital. Kavanagh’s common-law wife Sherry Dytrych told a deputy that Kavanagh was trying to shoot a snake and the bullet ricocheted and hit the 5-year-old in the ankle.
Law enforcement found six bullet holes in the home, including a spent bullet in the bathroom that was a match to the pistol found in the home. There was also red paint on the weapon that was a match to red paint on Kavanagh’s hands.
Kavanagh initially pled not guilty to the six felony charges, and in court on Monday, Kavanagh said he changed his plea when one of the defense’s key witnesses was barred from testifying. He said those were the “only legs he had to stand on.” The witness was a close friend of Edmund Kavanagh who spoke to him less than 24 hours after the shooting.
During Kavanagh’s testimony on Monday, he introduced a new narrative to the incident that was not heard from the defense during the trial in January. Kavanagh described a struggle for the firearm in his father’s home after trying to confiscate the weapon from his father, Edmund Kavanagh, who is 90 years old and suffering from dementia. During the struggle, Thighe Kavanagh said the weapon accidently fired multiple times, shooting his granddaughter in the ankle through the wall and into the bathroom where she was hiding.
Kavanagh said he then “panicked” and hid the firearm while his father and common-law wife drove his grandchildren to the Fauquier Hospital. Kavanagh’s defense attorney David Walls told the judge that Kavanagh has shown remorse for his actions.
Walls declined to immediately comment on the judge’s sentencing ruling.
Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff, who prosecuted the case against Kavanagh, said it’s “beyond belief” that there was an ongoing struggle between Kavanagh and his 90-year-old elderly father. He said the incident was an “incomprehensible incompetence to life and safety.”
Goff reiterated evidence from January’s trial, which included interviews with both grandchildren who said “Papa Thighe shot me.” Jim Jones, an investigator in the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s office who responded to the call in July 2019, testified on Monday that when Jones arrived at the hospital, Edmund Kavanagh was nicely dressed and appeared “neat,” indicating that there was little evidence of a struggle.
The prosecution outlined a narrative in January that described Kavanagh in a drunken state, arguing with Dytrych and threatening her with the weapon, which was ultimately fired.
In Hupp’s ruling, he said Kavanagh’s testimony on Monday undercut the responsibility he took in January when he pleaded guilty and answered in the affirmative that he was pleading guilty because he did in fact commit the crime. Now, Hupp said, Kavanagh is changing the narrative to say he pleaded guilty to avoid a harsher sentence.
Hupp also said it was evident that Kavanagh did not intend to shoot his granddaughter.
Kavanagh is a convicted felon in New York, Florida and South Carolina and has a 30-year record of criminal behavior, including numerous charges involving theft and drug and alcohol offenses.
Kavanagh’s grandchildren moved from South Carolina to Virginia to live with him at Edmund Kavangh’s home while the children’s mother was struggling with drug addiction. The children, who are now nine and 12 years old, were placed into foster care after the incident.
Just two weeks ago, the children were officially adopted by their foster parents.