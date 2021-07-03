‘A little bit of a new twist, a little updated style’
It’s been several years since locals and visitors last rubbed elbows at the Blue Rock Inn on Route 211, but with new ownership and crisp modern wallpaper, the inn will soon welcome back tourists and county residents alike. Dowling said he hopes to open the five-bedroom guest house sometime in July, along with a full-service restaurant and a tasting room serving wine, beer and spirits.
“We want to bring a new fresh version of Blue Rock to Rappahannock but that recaptures the nostalgia and affection for Blue Rock that people had in the past,” said Nick Dowling, who bought Blue Rock in 2019.
The inn’s new general manager, Liz Carpenter, said the Blue Rock will be a place where everyone is welcome, whether they’re in Rappahannock for a night or a lifetime. “We’re looking for relaxed, refined hospitality: Big smiles, warm welcomes,” she said. Carpenter, a Virginia native, comes to Blue Rock after more than seven years as an assistant manager at the Red Fox Inn and Tavern in Middleburg.
Executive Chef Bin Lu, who formerly headed the kitchen at Pineapple and Pearls in Washington, D.C., said the restaurant and tasting room will offer bites for “whatever mood you’re in.”
Lu said the tasting room and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurant will be open in the evenings only.
“It’s not like you have to come here and plan,” Lu said. “If you want to come in for a glass of wine and have a really small bite of food, you can do that. Or if you want to come in to have your monthly night out, do it here. Or if you want to do your birthday dinner, anniversary dinner, or what have you, you can do that as well.”
“What we want to do in terms of rejuvenating the restaurant with Bin, and with the rooms, and with bringing the vineyard back is to bring a little bit of a new twist, a little updated style,” Dowling added. “But really the same types of things that Blue Rock has always been, you know, a country inn, a restaurant, a place you can get a drink, and a place you can have a wedding or a nice party as well. And that’s what it’s been for a long time.”
The Blue Rock is one of Dowling’s first forays into the hospitality business. For the past 15 years, Dowling has served as president and CEO of Arlington-based IDS International, a national security firm with military and civilian clients all over the world. He began investing in real estate about 10 years ago and in 2018 he teamed up with Chef Lu and Captain Tommie Williams to start a cruise company in Washington, D.C. offering vintage yacht charters for parties and private events on the Potomac.
“I’m a little bit of an ADHD business guy, I have my hands in a lot of different things,” Dowling said. “But you know, I’m really, really excited about this project and being able to spend more time in Rappahannock and really get to know folks here.”
Dowling said he was drawn to Rappahannock because of its beauty. “I love the proximity to the park. … We’re really dedicated at Blue Rock [to] embracing and enhancing those qualities of Rappahannock that the folks who live here and visit here love about it,” he said.
The Blue Rock Inn has been the subject of some scrutiny over the past month, as Dowling’s application for a special exception permit to operate a “conference center and resort” (as described in county code) made its way through the county’s approval process. In June, Dowling withdrew his application.
“We had submitted that application with some ideas for long term changes we might want to make … and thought that being transparent and getting an early dialogue with the county about what they thought was possible or not would be constructive,” Dowling explained.
“What I sort of realized was that that was going to create a little bit of nervousness, and that what we really probably needed to do was to spend more time listening to the county, getting to know folks more, having them getting to know us by having an opening, and having them be able to spend some time here to see what we’re doing. … None of those things that we were applying for were part of our near term plans.”
Dowling emphasized that the Blue Rock will operate within its existing permit, with a country inn, restaurant, vineyard, stables and occasional weddings and special events. “We’re still planning our grand opening,” Dowling said. “Stay tuned on that.”
The Blue Rock Inn is hiring for all positions, front and back of house. If you’re interested in a career at Blue Rock, stop in for a hiring open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email careers@bluerockva.com to learn more about openings.