 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inn at Little Washington plans transformational expansion, adding rooms, buildings and a spa

  • Updated
  • Comments
Inn at Little Washington plans transformational expansion, adding rooms, buildings and a spa

The Inn at Little Washington, soon to celebrate its 45th birthday, has unveiled a bold expansion plan that pushes the county’s largest private enterprise into new territory, and presents the Town of Washington with significant changes in its streetscape and ambience.   

A detailed design by Washington D.C.-based Franck & Lohsen Architects envisions 10 more guest rooms spread across various buildings, a spa with a pool, new outside dining areas, a reception building for guests, a carriage house with a “Juliet balcony,” plus a wine cellar and tasting hall. One existing building would be moved wholesale to a new location while the others would be connected by colonnaded walkways. The buildings, old and new, would enclose a sizable courtyard with a central fountain, plantings and areas for large events, relaxing or eating. 

In a filing with the Town of Washington's Architectural Review Board, the Inn at Little Washington including this animation showing the proposed expansion of its Washington, Virginia, campus. Animation by Franck & Lohsen Architects.

Photos: Inn at Little Washington’s planned expansion

Renderings of the Inn at Little Washington's proposed expansion.

Inn_Robert Fasce and Patrick O’Connell (copy)

Robert Fasce, who recently departed as the Inn at Little Washington’s general manager, with chef proprietor Patrick O’Connell last spring.
inn at little washington expansion map
Inn white house

A rendering of a relocated “White House,” home to a new spa.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred