breeze-18-2-web.jpg

The Virginia Breeze bus line.

 Photo Courtesy Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Intercity bus service has been disappearing for decades, but Virginia is bucking the trend

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 million passengers; today, many cities and towns across the country are completely inaccessible if one doesn’t own a car.

Tags

Recommended for you