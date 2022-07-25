Report suggests changes to make villages more walkable
A state-funded draft study released last week recommended that the speed limit be reduced on part of U.S. Route 211 in Sperryville near an entrance to Shenandoah National Park that’s been home to dozens of crashes in recent years as the Virginia Department of Transportation has declined county efforts to make changes along that corridor.
The recommendation came from a draft study requested by the county on improving pedestrian infrastructure in Sperryville and Flint Hill published July 15 by consulting firm Toole Design Group that was hired by the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment Growth’s Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program and was funded by VDOT. The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors is expected to review the document at its August meeting.
The study proposes that a sidewalk be created on the north side of U.S. Route 211 between Atkins Road and U.S. Route 522 in Sperryville to accommodate pedestrians. To protect those on foot, the group recommends the 55 mph and 45 mph speed limits along U.S. Route 211 be reduced to 35 mph near the Schoolhouse Nine golf course, then down to 25 mph in a pedestrian-heavy zone that extends east to west roughly from the entrance to Headmaster’s Pub to Atkins Road, before rising back up to 35 mph past downtown Sperryville heading toward the park.
“Higher speeds, particularly around curves, may be a contributing factor for crashes, is associated with an increase in the severity of crashes, and creates an unsafe, uncomfortable condition for pedestrians,” the study said. Speed feedback signs are also recommended to raise motorists’ awareness of how fast they may be driving.
VDOT has conducted several studies along the same stretch of road since 1999, but no changes were ever recommended by the agency despite the county’s efforts to reduce speeds in the area.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation is reviewing the draft small area planning study and will provide comments to the consultant before the Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 1,” a VDOT spokesperson said in a statement. “VDOT recently provided the consultant with the agency’s traffic engineering speed study on the section of U.S. 211 through Sperryville that was completed in July 2021.”
While the recommendation outlined in the study did not come directly from VDOT, it can be used to sway the agency into making changes, according to Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey. The study could also be used to seek grant funding to create sidewalks and crosswalks, which, if installed, would prompt VDOT to reexamine road conditions in the area, according to county Administrator Garrey Curry.
The study follows VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich’s 2021 rejection of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ efforts to reduce the speed limit in that area. The commissioner’s rejection came after months of back and forth dialogue between VDOT and the Supervisors, who insisted that the speed be reduced along the corridor because of the number of crashes and safety complaints from residents and business owners.
VDOT, citing a proprietary study at the time, declined to make the change since the agency is required by state law to only amend posted speed limits when an engineering investigation recommends doing so. Birch at the time said most of the crashes along the segment over the past five years haven’t been related to speed, and that the agency’s analysis showed most travel was at or just above the posted 45 mph limit.
Suggested upgrades to Sperryville’s pedestrian infrastructure
Beyond speed changes, the study proposed creating a number of new sidewalks in the Sperryville area to accommodate pedestrians.
A new crossing at the intersections of U.S. Route 211 with U.S. Route 522 and Main Street were recommended, along with an additional crossing near Main Street and at the western terminus of Atkins Road, according to the document. A sidewalk was not recommended on U.S. Route 211 east of the intersection of U.S. Route 522 because of the lack of pedestrian destinations in the area.
The sidewalk on Main Street was recommended for reconstruction since it does not meet the standards set by federal disability accommodation laws. It has been reported to have flooding issues, which would be mitigated, according to the document.
On U.S. Route 522, a new sidewalk is recommended to create a continuous pedestrian path between U.S. Route 211 and Main Street, and to connect to the Sperryville trail. A new sidewalk is also suggested to be located on the south side of U.S. Route 522 to provide access to the businesses, homes and churches, and to connect to the Sperryville trail to form a complete walking loop.
To avoid conflicts, the county requested that the group not provide input on trails in the Sperryville area because the Sperryville Community Alliance already constructed part of a pedestrian footpath through downtown Sperryville and is developing a design to extend the path east to Pen Druid Brewing along the Thornton River and through a field, according to the document. But the group did recommend that additional signage, benches, maps, and trash cans, among other amenities, be included along the trailheads.
Pedestrian upgrades in Flint Hill
In Flint Hill, the group recommended new sidewalks and crossings on U.S. Route 522, the village’s main route, to provide a continuous pedestrian path while reducing the number of times those on foot would be required to cross the street to access the post office or other shops.
Specifically, a new sidewalk is suggested to be created on the east side of U.S. Route 522 beginning at Oaklands Lane on the north end of the village. A crosswalk would be installed at the intersection to allow residents from the west side neighborhoods to access the sidewalk, improve pedestrian visibility, and encourage vehicles to yield to them.
At the intersection of Crest Hill Road and U.S. Route 522, a crosswalk is recommended in both directions, and south of Fodderstack Road, a future extension of Ben Venue Road should be considered to connect to the Macedonia Baptist Church, according to the document.
The group also recommended that the 25 mph speed limit in the village’s northern end on U.S. Route 522 be raised to 35 mph.
All of the recommended changes in both Sperryville and Flint Hill are estimated by the group to cost several millions of dollars.