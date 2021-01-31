As of 5 p.m. Sunday, routes 211 and 522 in Rappahannock were mainly clear of snow and ice, with highway crews turning their attention to many of the county’s secondary roads.
Still, with temperatures forecast to remain below freezing through the first half of Wednesday, that isn’t to say roadways won’t be icy in places. For that reason, the Virginia Department of Transportation continues to discourage non-essential travel due to the ongoing weather conditions.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until midnight tonight for Rappahannock County, with snow or other freezing precipitation continuing to fall off and on through Tuesday.
At 5 p.m., snow had turned to freezing rain in portions of the county, with light snow or flurries expected throughout much of Monday.
In the central portion of the county near Massies Corner, today’s storm dropped upwards of 7 inches of snow. Another inch or two could fall tomorrow, particularly in snowbands.
Local updates will continue being posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.