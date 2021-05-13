Three out of five Rappahannock County fueling stations are out of gas as of Thursday morning after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompted widespread anxiety among motorists.
Laurel Mills Country Store in Castleton reports they still have gasoline, which they are rationing at $20 per person. Settle’s Grocery in Flint Hill says they have super fuel left, rationed at $40 per person. FT Valley Gas & Grocery, Settle’s Grocery, Baldwin’s, Quicke Mart and Hillsdale Country Store are all experiencing fuel shortages.
InsideNOVA reported on Wednesday night that approximately half of all gas stations in Virginia are out of fuel.
Colonial Pipeline released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that their operations are back online. “Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service,” the company said. “By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system. The green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines will be operational later today.”
According to an assessment by the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security, fuel travels through the 5,500-mile pipeline at a rate of 5 miles per hour.
Patrick De Haan, an oil and refined products analyst for Gas Buddy, a website which tracks nationwide gas prices, said it could take between 7-14 days for Virginia to see its gasoline supply stabilize. “The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he tweeted this morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information changes.