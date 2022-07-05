A new state law regulating “farm use” license plates does more than just crack down on those who may be abusing the current system that allows owners of certain farm vehicles to not register them with the state. It could also result in a marginal increase in Rappahannock County’s personal property tax revenue.
The law, signed in April by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that is scheduled to go into effect in July 2023, requires owners of vehicles claimed to be used for farming to obtain a $15 permanent, non-transferable farm use placard from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and provide specific information about the vehicle and its usage.
Until it goes into effect, Virginians will continue to be able to place on certain vehicles unregulated “farm use” tags, which can be purchased at convenience stores across the state, while also forgoing registration fees, state license plates and decals.
While residents are still required to report with the state any owned or leased vehicles as personal property, many who use farm plates — sometimes on ritzy vehicles obviously not intended for farming — don’t always report them, causing the county to lose out on revenue.
Although it’s not clear exactly how much is lost annually in one of the county’s most significant sources of revenue, according to Rappahannock County Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham. “There’s a whole lot of people who see this as an opportunity to get away with something,” she said.
The new law could provide a boost in the county’s property tax revenue since owners of farm use vehicles will be required to register with the state, which sends to the county each year a list of all personal property reported within the jurisdiction.
“I’m so excited that they’re doing it, because, yeah, I think there are a fair number of people who either out of not understanding or out of dishonesty, have not reported vehicles,” Graham said. Rappahannock County in its most recent budget cut the personal property tax rate to help offset the rising prices of vehicles.
The current laws in place surrounding farm use vehicles aren’t without restrictions. While registration is not required, vehicles must be titled and must be used only for agricultural or horticultural purposes on lands owned or leased by the vehicle's owner, with few exceptions, according to the DMV.
The new law, which was lobbied for by the Virginia Farm Bureau amid ongoing concerns about abuse of the current system, applies to vehicles that make trips from any marketplace, transport back to a farm ordinary and essential food and other products for home and farm use, or transport supplies to a farm.
It requires vehicle owners to disclose with the state their name, the location and acreage of each farm on which the vehicle is to be used, the type of agricultural commodities they’re involved with and the approximate amount of product they produce annually.
Rappahannock hay farmer and former Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish said the change will be a minor inconvenience to owners of farm vehicles such as himself, but it provides a solution to the current system’s susceptibility to abuse. “It’s still very lenient, but it’s going to cut out a lot of the people that are abusing it.”