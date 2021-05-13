In light of fuel shortages across the state, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) urged Virginians on Thursday afternoon to stop unnecessary travel and to avoid hoarding gasoline. Curtis Brown, director of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said his department is “that we’ll be able to get back to normal this weekend or early next week.”
A cyberattack on the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, which supplies fuel to 12 eastern states including Virginia, has resulted in outages at 52 percent of the state’s gas stations, according to Gas Buddy, a website which tracks gas prices nationwide.
In keeping with state trends, three out of six Rappahannock gas stations are experiencing gas outages as of Thursday afternoon. Baldwin’s Grocery, FT Valley Gas & Grocery and Hillsdale Country Store say they are out of gas altogether and awaiting resupply. Laurel Mills, Quicke Mart and Settle’s Grocery still have fuel, although they have imposed purchasing limits to prevent hoarding.
On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. “I want to make sure that everyone understands the primary purpose of that state declaration was to allow state agencies to issue waivers to assist us in moving fuel supply into the state more effectively and efficiently to help with the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline,” said Stacie Neal, director of planning for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
The declaration of emergency allowed the Virginia Department of Transportation to waive registration and licensing and weight and width restrictions on trucks transporting refined products to terminals and gas stations and allowed the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in step with the Environmental Protection Agency, to waive fuel vapor requirements.
Joel Maddux, deputy director of consumer protection for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, explained that the waiver will allow Virginia to continue using winter gasoline with high vapor pressure. “Virginia is now in a transition period between winter gasoline vapor pressure specifications and summer gasoline requirements,” he said.
“The summer vapor pressure requirements are regulated by the EPA. In order that winter gas may continue to be sold in Virginia we issued a waiver of our regulations allowing all specifications so winter gas can be transported and sold in case any suppliers or retail establish test stocks for this type of gas, or they wish to bring down winter gas from other states.”
Colonial Pipeline released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that their operations are back online. “Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service,” the company said. “By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system. The green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines will be operational later today.”