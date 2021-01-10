VDOT says motorists can expect to encounter the following road work and construction this coming week, Jan. 11-15, in Rappahannock County:
• Route 211 (Lee Highway): Brush removal operations. Westbound right lane closed from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to 2-miles west Monday only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Route 637 (South Poes Road): Pipe repairs between Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) and Route 687 (Four Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
