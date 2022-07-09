The Virginia Department of Transportation has begun construction on a large new salt dome in Amissville to help bolster the agency’s capability to clear the Piedmont region’s roads of dangerous ice in the winter.
The dome, under construction in view of U.S. Route 211 at 14 Weaver Rd., will store up to 3000 tons of salt, replacing a smaller structure that could hold fewer than 600 tons, according to VDOT spokesperson Lou Hatter.
The facility, which will be a semi-cylindrical structure that’s closed on one end and open at the other to allow trucks to pull inside and be loaded, is expected to be finished by this winter. The site was also once home to a VDOT storage facility, and it’s where the Warrenton residency bridge crew operates, Hatter said.
The new project is planned to serve as a central salt storage location for VDOT to complement locations in Warrenton and Culpeper, giving them the ability to have more material readily available for trucks during winter storms in Rappahannock. “If a truck is running around in eastern Rappahannock County or western Fauquier or in northern Culpeper County, they don't have to backtrack all the way to one of those other facilities,” Hatter said. “They can go to Amissville, and it's a much more convenient location.”
The new location will allow salt truck drivers to stay on route for longer periods of time without interruption to more efficiently clear up unsafe conditions while also saving on gas. “Anytime the truck is off the route, snow is accumulating, ice is freezing,” Hatter said. “And so we want to try and keep the trucks moving on their routes as much as possible.”
Its construction is also part of a larger VDOT initiative to replace smaller salt storage facilities across the state. In recent winters, officials found that having a large supply of salt on hand is beneficial because it becomes more scarce as winter wears on since many other organizations are trying to obtain some.
If the agency encounters salt supply issues, they can move product across facilities to satisfy areas where more may be needed, according to Hatter. The Amissville site will help store salt that could be used in other localities should supply elsewhere run thin.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who represents the area where the facility is under construction, said in an email that he’s heard little community chatter about the structure. “It just appears to be being built to stock materials for snow removal so no one is complaining,” he said.
