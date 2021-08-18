To the dismay of local officials, business leaders and residents, a study conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) concluded that a high-traffic corridor on State Route 211 in Sperryville near Shenandoah National Park that was the site of nearly 30 recent crashes shouldn’t have its speed limit reduced.
The study, conducted over a few days in May at three locations along a nearly three-mile segment of the state route, found that drivers’ 85th percentile speeds in the 45 mph zone fell close enough to the acceptable range as defined by federal guidelines and therefore the speed limit wasn’t recommended to be changed.
Of the 27 total crashes recorded within the study segment over the past five years, only five were found to be the result of drivers exceeding the posted speed limit, according to the study. Of those, two involved DUI drivers. Many of the other collisions involved drivers crashing off-road or into wild animals. Ten of the 27 crashes occured in 2019, which is said to be an unexplained outlier.
The study was requested by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors via County Administrator Garrey Curry in April after business owners and residents who live along the corridor expressed concern that the posted speed limit was too high. VDOT has conducted four studies along the same stretch of road since 1999, but no speed changes were ever recommended.
Sarah Meservey, owner of Off the Grid, a Sperryville restaurant located within the corridor, is a proponent of reducing the speed limit after seeing many near-misses in the high-traffic area with drivers turning in and out of her business. She said in an interview that the area has become increasingly dangerous in recent years as more businesses have opened, heightening the volume of traffic pulling in and out of lots.
Representatives with Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market also expressed concern with the speed limit, said Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith, who represents the area. Most recently, a driver attempting to make a left turn into the business was rear-ended by another driver who did not slow down in time, according to the study. The document doesn’t note the driver’s speed.
“I think to most people that either travel or live through that stretch — 45 seems kind of high … a lot of people exceed that. There’s a lot of activity through that stretch,” Smith said in an interview.
Debbie Fitzgerald, a resident who lives across the street from Off the Grid, said she is in favor of reducing the speed limit after witnessing several near-misses near her home, some involving pedestrians.
“It’s just out of control. I mean, totally out of control … Somebody is going to die in front of my house, essentially, if something is not changed very soon,” she said. Crashes in recent years have resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries, though the study doesn’t indicate their severity.
Curry, a civil engineer by trade, was a bit perplexed by the study’s results. “I can’t say I completely understand all of their rationales. But in a nutshell, they’re considering the safety of the current condition as opposed to some change condition, and they have to make a judgement call whether the change condition is less safe than what is there now. And that’s on them to make that decision and then live with the consequences — good or bad,” he said.
VDOT representatives Mark Nesbit and Troy Austin spoke before the Board of Supervisors earlier in August where they reiterated that the study’s findings don’t warrant a speed change.
“While the traffic study determined the speed limit should remain at 45 miles per hour, VDOT will continue to monitor traffic patterns along Route 211 and utilize portable changeable message signs, when available, to reinforce safe driving habits,” VDOT Communications Coordinator Will Merit said in a statement.
The duo also shared that the results don’t seem to indicate a surge in crashes during the autumn months when Shenandoah National Park receives many visitors, as some supervisors had suspected.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of unhappy people with the results of this speed study,” Smith told the men at the meeting.
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson suggested that a road sign be placed in the coming weeks to warn drivers to slow their speed as they approach or leave the park during the autumn months. Austin said it was a good idea, but that their findings indicate it won’t affect much change.
Nesbit told the body they could appeal the results to the state, but that it would ultimately fall into the lap of VDOT again where the same conclusion would likely be reached.
“I would like to think that we should appeal this decision to state leaders and the Commonwealth Transportation Board,” Smith said. “The concern is that literally all roads lead back to VDOT … their bottom line is that actions should be based on study results and their study results don’t support making a change.”
She suggested that the supervisors should allocate American Rescue Plan funds toward a digital speed display to provide drivers with real-time feedback as they travel along the corridor. “VDOT does a great job for us on local roads. I’m grateful for all they do, and sure wish the results of the speed study had been different,” Smith said.