A trial date for a Rixeyville resident facing an attempted murder charge was continued this week until May as the defense counsel awaits a hearing on potential bond.
Cameron Melot, 18, will face a jury trial on four felony charges, including unlawfully firing a weapon within a dwelling, unlawful use of a firearm, attempting to maliciously shoot an individual and attempted murder. Melot was originally scheduled to face a jury in the Rappahannock County Circuit Court on March 29 and March 30, but the case was continued until May 30 and May 31.
Melot’s defense filed a motion to continue the trial earlier this week, and it was not objected to by the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. On April 10 at 9 a.m., a Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge will decide if Melot can be released from custody on bond. A judge denied Melot bond once before during a hearing in February 2022.
Melot shot bullets into a Rappahannock County dwelling in December 2021. According to a Facebook post from that day, Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded, and on Dec. 31, 2021, Deputy C. Garcia charged Melot with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office executed the arrest warrant. Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton said at the time that Melot was located in his bedroom with two guns next to him. Melot was taken into custody without incident and is still being held in the RSW Regional Jail.
