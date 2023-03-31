courthouse-best.jpg

The Rappahannock County courthouse on Gay St. in Washington, Va.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

A trial date for a Rixeyville resident facing an attempted murder charge was continued this week until May as the defense counsel awaits a hearing on potential bond.

Cameron Melot, 18, will face a jury trial on four felony charges, including unlawfully firing a weapon within a dwelling, unlawful use of a firearm, attempting to maliciously shoot an individual and attempted murder. Melot was originally scheduled to face a jury in the Rappahannock County Circuit Court on March 29 and March 30, but the case was continued until May 30 and May 31.

