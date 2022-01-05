Brittany Pulley

Brittany N. Pulley was last seen in Shenandoah National Park on Dec. 24. Courtesy photo 

Wednesday afternoon update: "We are happy to announce that a Shenandoah National Park Ranger located Ms. Brittany Pulley today and she is safe," according to a post from the park at 1:39 p.m.

A young woman was reported missing in Shenandoah National Park on Tuesday.

Brittany N. Pulley, 32, was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap close to the 102 mile marker near the Charlottesville area on Dec. 24, park officials said in a Facebook post.

Pulley, a white woman who’s 130 pounds, 5 foot, 6 inches tall with black hair and green eyes, may have been wearing a black coat, navy beanie and black gloves. She might also have been equipped with a blue/gray Ozark Trail one-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack, park officials said.

Those who believe they may have seen Pulley or have information on her disappearance should contact the park at 540-999-3422 or via email at SHEN_Communications@nps.gov.

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free local newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you