Rappahannock County Public Schools Wellness Center Grants Project Coordinator Susan Stoltzman delivered a status update to the School Board Tuesday night on funding for the school’s planned wellness center, including the search for a “medical arm.”
“Right now we’re talking about two components,” Stoltzman said. “The first one is a mental health component. We are moving forward really quickly with these services.”
Stoltzman said students will soon have access to a licensed clinical social worker or a licensed professional counselor at the school one day a week, and Stoltzman is also working to set up a telehealth program so that students can get prescriptions from a licensed nurse practitioner if they need it.
The second component, Stoltzman said, is “the medical arm. We need a sponsoring agency for that in order to ensure sustainability.”
Stoltzman and Superintendent Shannon Grimsley are working together to engage Valley Health as a potential sponsoring agency, as well as exploring other sponsor options, the board was told at its regular monthly meeting.
Wonderful Wellness Wednesday
Thanks to a boost from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, RCES in concert with the Rappahannock Kids Coalition will provide free Wednesday programming to students in kindergarten through sixth grade at the 4-H Center in Front Royal.
The program will begin on Sept. 23 and run through the fall semester, with the exception of three Wednesdays: Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 25. Busing will be provided.
Registration is open and will close on Sept. 13. To register online, the link is available on the RCPS homepage. If you would prefer to have a paper copy of the registration, or if you have any questions about this day camp, contact Jenny Kapsa at jkapsa@rappahannockschools.us or call her at 540-227-0745 ext 3422.
Reopening update
Superintendent Shannon Grimsley delivered a reopening update to the Board on Tuesday, sharing local health data from the Virginia Department of Health which indicated this region of Virginia is doing very well in keeping the coronavirus under control.
Schools reminded parents in their September newsletter that students who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days. Close contact is defined as:
• Being within 6 ft of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes
• Providing care at home to someone sick with COVID-19
• Direct physical contact with someone sick from COVID-19 (touch, hugged, kissed, etc.)
• Sharing eating or drinking utensils
• The person sick with COVID-19 sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you
Artists among us
The board kicked off its meeting by honoring three students who participated in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Regional Student Art Contest. Harrison King, Valerie Cook and Scott Woodward received certificates of recognition from the School Board for their artwork. The school board acknowledged King, whose abstract self-portrait won third place at VSBA, by framing his piece.
