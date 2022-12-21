willis chapel oak 1

An ice storm last week toppled the white oak on the grounds of Willis Chapel in Huntly. It was about 306 years old.

In 1716, there was still a Holy Roman Empire and George Washington wasn’t born yet. It was about then that a certain white oak sprouted to life in a place that’s now the grounds of Huntly’s Willis Chapel United Methodist Church.

That white oak grew big: 7.5 feet in diameter and 22 feet in circumference. And it was certainly strong, surviving about every sort of nastiness in its grand life of about 306 years. But, after standing up to so much, last week’s ice storm was one storm too many.

Hollowed out from old age, the big tree was 22 feet around.

