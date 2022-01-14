As Rappahannock County braces for the possibility of more snow this weekend, county officials are encouraging residents to register for emergency alerts through the county’s messaging system.
Click here to register a landline phone number, mobile number or email address.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the RaveAlert system sources landline phone numbers from telephone companies, but those numbers can only be utilized to push out emergency information. The county has more flexibility in the messages it sends to self-registered information.
RaveAlert allows users to register for notifications most pertinent to their specific interests, from road closures and vehicle crashes to missing persons, according to the Rappahannock County government website.
Users also have the option to provide information to help emergency responders, such as medical history, function or access needs, and identification of children and pets.
Northern Virginia is under a winter storm watch by the National Weather Service from Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m.
The NWS is forecasting total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with the possibility of 10 inches. Strong wind gusts and ice accumulations will make some roads nearly impassable, according to the NWS. Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Friday in preparation for the anticipated snowfall.
