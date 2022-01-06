As power and phone lines continue to falter this week following intense snowfall, the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors on Wednesday opted not to declare a state of emergency at the recommendation of officials who haven’t heard enough demand from residents for additional assistance.
Officials said the decision was subject to change if they find sufficient demand exists.
A state of emergency would allow the county to make purchasing decisions and take other actions outside of a regular body meeting, But County Administrator Garrey Curry said that as of Wednesday, there isn’t any indication that those measures need to be taken.
Meanwhile, Berni Olson, coordinator of the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, told the Supervisors that she had heard from a couple on Tuesday without electricity or landline phone service who were struggling to find information about the county’s emergency response efforts.
As part of the county’s emergency response, Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Polster said that his department has offered to put up residents in hotels, but nobody has accepted. Rappahannock County Department of Social Services Director Gail Crooks told Polster that there were no requests from residents for services on Wednesday, he said. One resident Crooks reached out to, according to Polster, declined service.
“One of the things I’m really seeing … is that people in Rappahannock are really resilient and they really take care of each other,” Polster said, encouraging residents to reach out to his department if they know of somebody in need.
Polster said the county is prepared to open up additional warming centers should the demand exist. Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church opened up a warming center in Sperryville on Wednesday.
A day after taking criticism for his handling of Monday's snowstorm, Gov. Ralph Northam late Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of another winter storm expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the county’s sole electricity provider, said they could be fixing outages through the end of the weekend, leaving hundreds of residents without heat. REC has doubled its workforce in what they call a “historic” outage.
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated and expanded to more accurately reflect the discussion held at the meeting.
