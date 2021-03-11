The National Weather Service issued an alert to Virginians that the risk of fire danger has been elevated from a Wildfire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning.
The change has been influenced by “a drop in humidity, warmer temperatures, dry fine fuels, and predicted winds and gusts in front of the approaching cold front.”
According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Forestry on Thursday, “open burning is considered extremely dangerous!
Virginia is in the middle of fire season, and while we were fortunate early on to have received rain and snows, the constant sunshine has left the Commonwealth more flammable than usual.”
John Miller, director of the resource protection division for the Virginia Department of Forestry said that the fire danger right now is the “highest that it’s been all fire season — in fact, we have not seen conditions like these for a couple of years.”
The Department of Forestry urges people to adhere to the burn ban, which prohibits burns before 4 p.m. until the end of April.
“In dry conditions like this, if a wildfire starts it will be very difficult to suppress and is very dangerous,” Miller said.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.