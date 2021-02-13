Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 43F. Winds light and variable.