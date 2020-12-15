With a major winter storm looming for Wednesday across Rappahannock County, the Virginia State Police is encouraging local motorists to avoid travel if possible.
The National Weather Service is calling for a foot of snow across the immediate regions, with possible higher totals.
Snow is forecast to begin at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning in Rappahannock County, lasting into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to climb above the 30s until Sunday, so what falls will stick with us for a while.
VDOT, meanwhile, is working to pre-treat roads today (Tuesday), but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated once the snow begins to fall, says the highway department.
State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel Wednesday:
• Before heading out check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
• Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of vehicles before travel
• Use headlights
• Drive for conditions — slow speeds and increase traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
• Buckle Up
• Avoid distractions, as in put down cell phones if in an area of the county with cell service.
Meanwhile, to report potential storm related power outages, contact Rappahannock Electric Cooperative at 800-552-3904.
