Update: Rappahannock County Public Schools will return to classes on Wednesday, as of now, on schedule. Wakefield Country Day School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, due to the potentially nasty weather.
Dare we say, Mother Nature seemed to be a bit mixed up this weekend, serving up Spring-like temps and showers of the non-frozen kind. Now, she is getting back into a decidedly Wintery mood.
Here's the latest on what looks like a good old January snow, quoting the National Weather Service:
• WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
• WHERE...Rappahannock, Page, Madison, Culpeper and Rockingham counties.
• WHEN...From 11 p.m. this evening to 1 p.m. Monday.
• IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Of course, how much snow actually falls could be a lot lower...
...or higher:
Stay tuned for more local updates as the weather develops.
