It’s a cold and raw day along Skyline Drive this Friday afternoon and as the sign seen here warns there’s even patches of ice to greet motorists on the world famous road. According to the National Weather Service, some snow could fall early next week, including in the villages of Rappahannock County, where overnight temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing. In the meantime, the prominent weather factor will be rain — and lots of it — over the next 24 hours.
It must be December
John McCaslin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Massies Corner hay bales change with the times
- Coronavirus updates: The local impact
- Rappahannock Scottish Deerhound wins best in show — as in the entire country!
- No injuries in collision of two trucks this afternoon near Washington
- Firehouse Treasures shuts down after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19
- Is a Sperryville ‘subdivision’ inevitable?
- WCDS chair seeks to reassure community in wake of head of school resignation
- Montiel pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
- RCPS charts ‘more stringent’ precautions in wake of county’s COVID-19 uptick
- Never too late to censure Riggleman, Republicans figure
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM
- Sunset: 04:51:08 PM
Today
Rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tonight
Rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.