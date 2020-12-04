Shenandoah park weather advisory sign

It’s a cold and raw day along Skyline Drive this Friday afternoon and as the sign seen here warns there’s even patches of ice to greet motorists on the world famous road. According to the National Weather Service, some snow could fall early next week, including in the villages of Rappahannock County, where overnight temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing. In the meantime, the prominent weather factor will be rain — and lots of it — over the next 24 hours.