With the lights back on, Rappahannock County officials rethink how to communicate with residents in times of crisis
More than a thousand Rappahannock County residents experienced a power outage after last week’s winter storm — some for almost a week — and county officials are rethinking ways to get critical information to residents during severe weather events and mass power outages.
County officials offered services to people in need of heat or electricity, such as hotel stays and warming shelters, but some county residents say that without access to the internet, they didn’t know those services were even available.
Beth Luthi and her family of five were stuck in their home on Turkey Ridge for two days with no internet or phone service after trees collapsed in their driveway.
“It's like we're still in dial-up century over here,” Luthi said, referring to the dated internet technology. “It took us two days before we could get someone to get up to our driveway to cut the trees down … usually we can get a text out to somebody, but we couldn't even do that.”
An onslaught of snow on Jan. 3 caused trees to fall on some Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) power lines due to wet and heavy snow accumulation, leading to what REC called an “historic” effort to return service to the 98,000 member-owners across the region who lost service.
The Luthi’s power went out the morning of Jan. 3 and did not return until late at night on Jan. 7. Luthi and her three daughters, one of whom being almost nine months pregnant, found places to stay with friends and coworkers. Her husband stayed at home with their dogs and cats, heating the house with a wooden stove.
“There's a lot of older people in Rappahannock and I just can't imagine those poor people, what they did during this and how people couldn't get to them,” Luthi said. “I was freaking out because I couldn't even call my mom to check on her.”
Shoddy phone service and slow internet speeds have long plagued the county. The Sheriff's Office and the Public Safety Communication Center, which share the same building, both reported their CenturyLink phone lines being down for a few days because of power outages related to inclement weather, rendering residents unable to easily reach them in the event of an emergency.
That outage included the phone line that county officials urged residents in need of shelter to call. Officials provided an alternative number for residents to reach, but with a widespread loss of internet access, it’s not clear how many people knew of that option.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said looking back, the biggest concern from an emergency management perspective is the need to evaluate messaging options. In an effort to push information to residents, Curry said the county was sending press releases to media contacts, including the Rappahannock News, utilizing social media and sharing information to other local assistance groups like the Benevolent Fund.
“This event, like many in the past, has shown how resilient our residents are and our community is,” Curry wrote in an email. “Resident needs obviously were related to power outages (lack of well water, heat, etc.). We assume there were many neighbors helping neighbors. In the end, besides opportunities for daytime warming, resident needs expressed to the county were limited.”
Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville served as a warming center and also offered residents’ its shower and kitchen, and Culpeper County opened an emergency shelter open to Rappahannock residents at the Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility (WARF) offered a “power and shower” to any nonmember who needed to charge electronic devices, shower or a place to get warm.
Curry said about a dozen residents utilized the WARF, and no residents were reported at the Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Curry said he’s still waiting on numbers from Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church.
County residents Amo and Greg Merritt, who straddle the Rappahannock-Culpeper line, lost power around 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 and had it restored that Friday afternoon. While the Merritt’s had a generator, they did not have a timeline for when their power may be restored, making it difficult to plan for how much fuel they would need for the generator.
“I think [the county] could have been texting people at some point … Simple text messages being sent out, emergency alerts — this is the number to call if you need help, here’s somewhere to go where it’s warm. Just a little bit of communication goes a long way,” Greg Merritt said.
The county does have a mass messaging system called RaveAlert, where residents can sign up online using their landline phone numbers, mobile numbers and/or email addresses to receive emergency correspondence from the county. Curry said the system has landline numbers sourced by telephone companies and can be used only for emergency purposes, while there is more flexibility with the self-registered information.
The county sent out one message through the RaveAlert system during the outage, notifying people of the down 911 phone lines. Residents can sign up for RaveAlert messages at https://www.rappahannockcountyva.gov/government/departments/emergency_services.php.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said that after multiple phone calls with REC, he thinks the best way to get information to residents in the future is to push out standardized information when the county is not in a crisis situation to remind residents of what they can do in case of a power outage.
“I think that's really the best that we can do, is just try to get standardized information out to people so that when something does happen, they actually have a set of instructions on where to turn for assistance,” Whitson said. “Because no doubt our rural isolation and lack of reliable internet, and then no radio station — it makes it difficult to do real time communication.”
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who was also on multiple phone calls with REC, wrote in an email that “because the Board has not focused on Emergency Shelters or response, then I think we did about as well as could be expected…..from us.”
“Perhaps this storm and our lack of preparation will allow citizens and supervisors both to become engaged,” Frazier wrote. “For too long the Board was focused on non-essential programs or issues.”
The Board of Supervisors declined to declare a state of emergency at their Jan. 5 meeting, citing a lack of demand from residents for additional emergency services.
Benevolent Fund Coordinator Berni Olson delivered remarks to the Board of Supervisors during their meeting last week, saying people didn’t realize these services exist since they had no way to access the internet or to virtually communicate with anybody.
“There's a lot of people in this community that can just pad out in their slippers to their garage and flip on the generator, and they don't think that there are a lot of people that don't have generators,” Olson told the Board. “...I think we have a really huge disaster in this county. Are we ready for it? Are we ready to put people in places that need some shelter, or for people to be okay?”
While the REC outage map is currently showing zero outages in Rappahannock County left from the storm, one resident had to completely disconnect his service after a tree took out a power line on and electrical poles connected to his meter. Joshua Keys, who manages a farm on Slate Mills Road, has been without power since Jan. 3, and as of Jan. 11, is still having to utilize his generator and make regular 20-mile trips into Culpeper for gasoline.
Keys had to obtain a permit from the Rappahannock County Building Office to install a new electric pole and purchase a new meter from REC, and said the county officials were able to be at his farm within 24 hours to complete an inspection for a permit. Now, Keys has to wait for REC to come and actually install the electric pole, which could take another week.
Deborah Keys, Josh Keys’ mother who lives two miles down the road, said they’re “still at the mercy of REC.”
“REC needs to have some improvements,” Deborah Keys said. “For the longest time, we couldn't get a human on the phone … you have no way to see anything that's on social media, anything on [REC’s] page. And that's the hardest part that we have explaining to people …that leaves us high and dry without a way to call for an emergency, because our cell phones don't work here. And I don't think that these people in these call centers understand … We're still primitively living here.”