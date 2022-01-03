Dare we say, Mother Nature seemed to be a bit mixed up this weekend, serving up Spring-like temps and showers of the non-frozen kind. Now, she is getting back into a decidedly Wintery mood.
Updates:
Monday, 3:30 p.m.: The Culpeper Division of the Virginia State Police — which includes Rappahannock County — has responded to 57 disabled vehicles and 25 traffic crashes.
The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department reported that it had responded to several vehicle accidents due to the snow on Monday afternoon, including this one:
To the East, VSP continues to respond to numerous tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles that became stuck/disabled on Interstate 95 near the Rappahannock River bridge and Fredericksburg. There were a few minor crashes, but no injuries reported.
Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles. VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95.
Monday, 12:24 p.m.: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Crews are working to address reports of power outages related to heavy snow. In Rappahannock County, hundreds of REC customers are without power.
Heavy, wet snow and high winds are causing damage throughout REC’s 22-county service territory where nearly 70,000 customers are without power due to hundreds of separate outage events, according to the organization. REC expects outages to last beyond today.
Field crews were staged for storm response and mobilized equipment and supplies in advance of the storm. REC also has requested mutual-aid assistance from other cooperatives and contractors.
“The safety of our employees and member-owners is always REC’s top priority during this persistent and dangerous snow storm,” Managing Director of Communications and Public Relations Casey Hollins said in a statement.
Outages can be reported online or by calling 800-552-3904. REC customers can view latest outages on the organization's outage map.
Monday, 11:45 a.m.: The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors postponed its planned Monday meeting to Wednesday, citing inclement weather. County administrative offices and the circuit court were closed, while the general district court remains open, according to Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.
Polster advised residents to stay off the roads since they're covered in snow and have become hazardous.
Monday, 10:30 a.m.: Our measurements show about 3 inches of snowfall have accumulated in downtown Washington outside the Rappahannock News office.
Monday, 9:00 a.m.: The National Weather Service (NWS) overnight updated its total snow accumulation forecast for Rappahannock and surrounding counties to potentially reach 5 to 10 inches, up from the previously predicted 3 to 7 inches. As of 7 a.m., Two inches of snowfall had accumulated in much of Rappahannock County, with just one inch reported in portions of the Sperryville area, according to the NWS.
Sunday: Rappahannock County Public Schools will return to classes on Wednesday, as of now, on schedule. Wakefield Country Day School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, due to the nasty weather.
Here's the latest on what looks like a good old January snow, quoting the NWS:
WHAT: Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
WHERE: Rappahannock, Page, Madison, Culpeper and Rockingham counties.
WHEN: From 11 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Visibility will be reduced to below one-half mile at times in heavier bands of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Of course, how much snow actually falls could be a lot lower...
...or higher:
Stay tuned for more local updates as the weather develops.