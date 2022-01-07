Friday, 7:09 p.m.: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers have restored service to roughly 75% of member owners who lost power, according to a statement on Friday afternoon.
REC's outage map showed about 33 customers in Rappahannock County without power on Friday evening.
At the peak of the storm, more than 98,000 members had lost power. As of this morning, about 26,000 remained without service.
Crews have so far discovered more than 215 broken poles, and they continue to find additional ones at damage sites. REC continues to use helicopters to document damage sites so crews can more quickly make the repairs needed to restore service. On average, it takes a crew up to six hours to replace a pole in ideal weather conditions—in winter weather conditions, it can take longer.
“With the help of several hundred mutual-aid crews from across the country, REC crews are steadily making solid progress in bringing power to our member-owners,” said Managing Director of Communications and Public Relations Casey Hollins.
“The entire REC team appreciates members’ patience as restoration efforts continue. Restoration work is challenging and takes time, even in the best weather conditions. The safety of our crews is our top priority, and we appreciate the kind words of support from our members,” continued Hollins.
Friday, 8:03 a.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that, as of 6:30 a.m., many major highways across Piedmont Virginia were in clear to minor condition this morning, with most of the surface clear and wet but with patches of snow and slush.
Secondary roads at that hour remained largely snow covered as VDOT crews shifted their efforts from primary highways onto the local routes.
VDOT advised residents to delay non-essential travel early this morning. With temperatures below freezing and water on many roads, black ice is likely in many locations. Motorists should use particular caution on bridges and overpasses, turn lanes, crossovers and intersections where ice is most likely to form.
Rappahannock County offices delayed opening until 10:30 a.m., according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. Constitutional offices might follow a different schedule, he said. As of 6:30 a.m., refuse centers will open on schedule.
According to VDOT, If you must drive:
• Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads
• Before you leave, check road conditions and traffic cameras along your route on VDOT’s traffic and travel web site, www.511Virginia.org
• Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
• Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
• Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
• Do not pass snowplows
Thursday, 7:12 p.m.:
Rappahannock County Public Schools announced Thursday evening that it would close on Friday due to expected inclement weather. Since it's a snow day, there will be no virtual classes, according to spokesperson Holly Jenkins.
Also, an updated forecast, which lowers potential snow levels:
Thursday night: Snow, mainly before 4 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Here's more coverage of local weather-related developments:
Thursday, 2:30 p.m.:
The National Weather Service has upped its snow forecast a bit. Here's the latest forecast for the days ahead:
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 20. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Light northwest wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind.
It looks like there could be a little more snow will be coming our way — and then there's a chance of freezing rain this weekend.
Here's the National Weather Service forecast as of Wednesday evening:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Rain and snow likely before 9pm, then snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
The Virginia Weather Plus page offers some more perspective on this forecast:
"As a new low-pressure area forms off the North Carolina/Virginia coast, heavier bands for several hours could produce several inches of snow accumulation across portions of Northern and Central Virginia.... And if this model is correct, it would occur in the same locations that got hit the hardest during last Monday's event. The potential is there for a quick 4 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow. Snow ratios will be around 10:1, so it's a heavy, wet snow (at least at first) until colder air moves in. We would still have to worry about additional power outages, but NOT at the magnitude of what we saw on Monday."
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday night: A chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Rain or freezing rain likely before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
A day after taking criticism for his handling of Monday's snowstorm, Gov. Ralph Northam late Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of another winter storm expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.
"I've declared a state of emergency as Virginia prepares to respond to another large winter storm beginning tomorrow," Northam said in a tweet. "These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility—particularly as many continue to deal with power outages."
Northam and state agencies have taken some harsh criticism for not declaring a state of emergency or deploying the Virginia National Guard after Monday's storm dumped a foot of snow on parts of northern Virginia, closing a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 for 36 hours and trapping thousands of travelers, among them U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
During a media briefing Tuesday, as drivers were still stranded on the interstate – many going on 24 hours – Northam defended not declaring a state of emergency, saying such action usually comes before major weather events like hurricanes.
Monday's storm also knocked out power to more than 150,000 across Virginia, with tens of thousands of those still in the dark Wednesday night.
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts during major incidents and weather events.